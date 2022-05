Reigning champion and top of the league, Jonny Clayton is second favourite to retain his title in Berlin on June 13th at 9/4, with Michael van Gerwen just ahead of him at 13/8. If you want to back Peter Wright to qualify for finals night and go on and lift the trophy for the first time, he's 5/1 to do so.

Peter hitting form at the right time

Prior to last weekend's Euro Tour action, I'd have strongly backed Joe Cullen to go on and secure his spot in Berlin, but Snakebite's form in Stuttgart has changed my mind.

Superb in victory over Jonny Clayton in the last 16, he was even better against Danny Noppert in the next round with an average in excess of 111. The current World Champion is feeling confident that his latest set of darts will elevate him to heights that not even his gold ones could. He's 5/6 to average in excess of 95.5 in his opening match on Thursday.

Of course this doesn't mean he'll actually settle on these and it wouldn't be surprising if he turned up with a different set again in Newcastle.

The 52-year-old lost out to eventual winner Luke Humphries in the semi-final of the Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix but it's a run that will most definitely give him reason to be optimistic going into this week's Premier League showdown.

His belief is back, his confidence is there again and he said himself that the main difference is that he's now going into matches knowing that he'll win again, as opposed to thinking that he might nick a leg.

It'll be a straight shootout between him and his quarter-final opponent and winner at The O2 last week, Joe Cullen.

The Rockstar has hit 74 180s in his 24 Premier League games so far. Last Thursday he looked in control of his performances, with minimum fuss and it was one of his most comfortable nights on the big stage in a little while, fully focused and more akin to the form that got him into the tournament, but if Euro Tour Snakebite turns up, Cullen will need to be even better.

Due to the scoring power of both at the moment, I'm backing the highest checkout to be under +117.5 at 5/6.

If you fancy them in the 180s market, they are 4/7 to both hit two during the match.

Ferret to fire into finals night

Jonny Clayton has been by far the most consistent Premier League performer this season and the reigning champion was the first player to secure his place in Berlin. He confirmed that he will finish the league phase top of the table with his semi-final victory over Michael Smith and I expect him to complete a comprehensive victory over Gary Anderson in the first match of the night.

Gary Anderson has had a largely uninspiring campaign, which has been reflective of his year on the whole.

The Welshman is 5/2 to complete the match treble of most 180s, highest checkout and win.