With the quality that Dutch darts possesses, it was far from a surprise to see so many players from the Netherlands make it through to round two of the tournament, dumping out six of the eight PDC representatives.

Fallon Sherrock again underperformed on the World Series stage, her frustration visible for all to see up on the oche as we all know she is capable of so much more, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price both lost in last leg deciders while MvG impressed but couldn't quite match an inspired Danny Noppert.

Winner in Copenhagen a fortnight ago, Dimitri Van den Bergh is now favourite to go back-to-back in World Series events at 9/2. Unsurprisingly, Noppert's odds have shortened considerably after Friday night, he is now 7/2 to go on and lift the trophy on Saturday, the same price as his World Cup team mate Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Double trouble was the theme of the night for the PDC stars

Michael Smith came into this event in blistering form and I don't think anyone could have foreseen the start he made to his game against Martijn Kleermaker.

The Dutch Giant showed at the Ally Pally in December that he is more than capable of mixing it with the top but I for one thought we'd see a routine Bully Boy victory in Friday night.

A whole host of missed doubles infuriated Smith and as he became embroiled in quite a battle he started to struggle and Kleermaker started to motor.

Next up for him is the man who knocked out world number one and World Champion, Peter Wright, Dirk van Duijvenbode.

It was a straightforward victory in round one for The Aubergenius who, if he continues to produce this form on a regular basis, could very well be a top 10 player in coming months.

I'm backing DvD in a treble along with Dimitri Van den Bergh and Danny Noppert at 57/50.

Noppert has no fear

The performance of the night undoubtedly came from Danny Noppert in what proved to be the contest of the night.

His scoring was as relentless as we've come to expect from him now and his finishing was equally ruthless.

Yet again showing that fearless side to his game as he time and time again came up with the answers even when Dutch number one Michael van Gerwen asked the most difficult of questions.

MvG performed far better than I expected him to, just 10 days on from his wrist surgery and even though he was defeated at the first hurdle, there are plenty of positives for the Premier League champion to take away from this event.

Up next for Noppy is another all-Dutch clash with Vincent van der Voort who looked as happy as you're likely to see him on a darts stage, lapping up the atmosphere and putting on a decent show for the home crowd.

As good as big Vincent performed, I think Noppert will come through at 2/5.

I'm also backing +4.5 180s to be hit in that match at 4/5.