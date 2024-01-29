</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: 2024 Premier League Darts Tips: Littler to keep doing big things Premier League Darts Tips: Littler to keep doing big things</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/abigail-davies/">Abigail Davies</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-29">29 January 2024</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "2024 Premier League Darts Tips: Littler to keep doing big things", "name": "2024 Premier League Darts Tips: Littler to keep doing big things", "description": "The 2024 Premier League of Darts gets underway on Thursday night and a month on from his Ally Pally exploits, everyone is still talking about Luke Littler sa...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/2024-premier-league-darts-tips-littler-to-keep-doing-big-things-280124-1133.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/2024-premier-league-darts-tips-littler-to-keep-doing-big-things-280124-1133.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-29T10:27:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-29T12:19:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The 2024 Premier League of Darts gets underway on Thursday night and a month on from his Ally Pally exploits, everyone is still talking about Luke Littler says Abigail Davies... Luke Littler has already shown this year he's more than ready to rock the Premier League MvG has a sublime record in the league phase of this event Snakebite will need to draw on his character and self belief The eight picks for this year's Premier League campaign have already been back in action since the World Championship, taking part in the first two World Series events of 2024 and I think it's fair to say the players involved had varying degrees of success in Bahrain and Den Bosch. Since winning the World Youth final with an average in excess of 102 back in November, Luke Littler's rise has been rapid. He drew interest to the sport from a whole new demographic in December and less than a month after losing to world number one Luke Humphries at Ally Pally, The Nuke has gone on to become the youngest ever winner of a senior PDC title, backing that up with a run to the final of the Dutch Darts Masters last weekend. As a result of his performance levels and continuing success, he is [5/1] to finish top of the Premier League table. Remarkably though, there has been an interesting shift in the market since the World Darts Championship final. Immediately after the sport's showpiece event, Littler and Humphries were joint favourite to go on and become just the eighth player to taste Premier League success. In the two tournaments since, Littler has lost just one game, with an average in excess of 106, and has now drifted to third favourite at [7/2]. Humphries is the tournament favourite at [5/2] ahead of Michael van Gerwen at [10/3]. Following on from the group stage of the weekly event, the culmination of the tournament will see the top four players in the table head to The 02 in London to contest the semi-finals with first playing fourth and second playing third and then of course the final. MvG is the only player in this year's field who has previously lifted the trophy. On the opening night in Cardiff, Gerwyn Price is good value to reach the final, given that he is in the half of the draw that doesn't include Littler, Humphries or Van Gerwen. Back the Welshman to make the night one final at [5/4]. Back Gerwyn Price to reach the night one final @ [5/4] Bet now Everyone is talking about Littler Luke Littler captured the attention of the nation with his whirlwind run to the final of the World Championship, on debut, at the age of 16. The newly crowned Bahrain Darts Master is already inspiring a new generation to take up the sport. Everyone is still talking about this now 17-year-old sensation who continues to set the darting world alight. He hit a nine darter, reeled in the big fish and went on to lift his maiden senior PDC title at the first World Series event of the year. Many have asked whether the Warrington wonderkid is ready, some have questioned the amount of pressure on his shoulders but at this moment in time, the enjoyment he is taking from everything he's achieving is paramount. A lot of us are getting carried away, revelling in what he's producing. A generational talent who has already beaten a slew of established, in-form greats and if we can't get excited by what he's doing right now, what can we get excited about! His opening Premier League game will be a repeat of the World Championship final where Humphries proved to be the only player able to stop him. They have met once since then though and it was Littler who came out on top. Snakebite struggles continued on the World Series In my opinion, Peter Wright's inclusion in this year's Premier League is the only questionable one. Personally, I'd have given the nod to Chris Dobey based on performance and entertainment value in 2023. The two-time World Champion amassed just nine points and finished bottom in this tournament last year and was the only player in the field not to win a night. Since winning the European Championship back in October, Wright has gone on to suffer first round exits in the final two Players Championship events of 2023, he was unable to advance from his group at the Grand Slam, fell at the first hurdle at the World Championship and won just one game across the two World Series events held in January. It makes for pretty bleak reading if you're a Snakebite fan and there are very few signs that an upturn is around the corner. Reflecting this, he is [10/11] to finish bottom for the second year running. Back Peter Wright to finish bottom of the table @ [10/11] Bet now MvG will want to put down a marker After being defeated by Luke Littler in Bahrain, Michael van Gerwen said that he'd get him, he'd avenge that loss and he stuck to his word by getting the better of the World Youth Champion a week later in Holland. It felt like a bit of a statement win for Mighty Mike and you feel he'll be incredibly eager to repeat that feat when the Premier League rolls around, just to remind everyone that he's still top dog. He'll want everyone to believe from the outset that he's the player to beat over the course of the 17 week event. He's already won this tournament more times than anyone else, he's had a few performances of late where he's lacked a clinical edge, been uncharacteristically poor on the outer ring but it felt like Saturday night's World Series win will have sparked something inside him and I expect him to motor in this roadshow event. Looking to become Premier League champion for the eight time in his career and for the third year running, MvG has a sublime record in the group phase of this tournament and that's reflected in his price to top the table yet again, he's [7/2] to do so. Back MvG to top the Premier League table @ [7/2] Bet now Now read more UK Sport previews and tips here. Michael van Gerwen will be looking to get his hands on the Premier League trophy for a third successive year <h3><strong>Snakebite will need to draw on his character and self belief</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>The eight picks for this year's Premier League campaign have already been back in action since the World Championship, taking part in the first two <strong>World Series</strong> events of 2024 and I think it's fair to say the players involved had varying degrees of success in Bahrain and Den Bosch.</p><p>Since winning the World Youth final with an average in excess of 102 back in November, <strong>Luke Littler</strong>'s rise has been rapid.</p><p>He drew interest to the sport from a whole new demographic in December and less than a month after losing to world number one Luke Humphries at Ally Pally, The Nuke has gone on to become the youngest ever winner of a senior PDC title, backing that up with a run to the final of the Dutch Darts Masters last weekend.</p><p>As a result of his performance levels and continuing success, <strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D43806063%26bsmId%3D924.390714132">he is <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b> to finish top of the Premier League table</a></strong>.</p><p>Remarkably though, there has been an interesting shift in the market since the World Darts Championship final. Immediately after the sport's showpiece event, Littler and Humphries were joint favourite to go on and become just the eighth player to taste Premier League success.</p><p>In the two tournaments since, Littler has lost just one game, with an average in excess of 106, and has now <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/premier-league-darts/10474270/outright-betting/924.389151361">drifted to third favourite at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b></a></strong>. Humphries is the tournament favourite at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> ahead of Michael van Gerwen at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b>.</p><p>Following on from the group stage of the weekly event, the culmination of the tournament will see the top four players in the table head to The 02 in London to contest the semi-finals with first playing fourth and second playing third and then of course the final. MvG is the only player in this year's field who has previously lifted the trophy.</p><p>On the opening night in Cardiff, Gerwyn Price is good value to reach the final, given that he is in the half of the draw that doesn't include Littler, Humphries or Van Gerwen. <strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8343339%26bsmId%3D924.391575813">Back the Welshman to make the night one final at [5/4</a>]</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Gerwyn Price to reach the night one final @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.25</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8343339%26bsmId%3D924.391575813" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Everyone is talking about Littler</h2><p></p><p>Luke Littler captured the attention of the nation with his whirlwind run to the final of the World Championship, on debut, at the age of 16.</p><p>The newly crowned Bahrain Darts Master is already inspiring a new generation to take up the sport. Everyone is still talking about this now 17-year-old sensation who continues to set the darting world alight.</p><p>He hit a nine darter, reeled in the big fish and went on to lift his maiden senior PDC title at the first World Series event of the year.</p><p>Many have asked whether the Warrington wonderkid is ready, some have questioned the amount of pressure on his shoulders but at this moment in time, the enjoyment he is taking from everything he's achieving is paramount.</p><p>A lot of us are getting carried away, revelling in what he's producing. A generational talent who has already beaten a slew of established, in-form greats and if we can't get excited by what he's doing right now, what can we get excited about!</p><p>His opening Premier League game will be a repeat of the World Championship final where Humphries proved to be the only player able to stop him. They have met once since then though and it was Littler who came out on top.</p><h2>Snakebite struggles continued on the World Series</h2><p></p><p>In my opinion, <strong>Peter Wright</strong>'s inclusion in this year's Premier League is the only questionable one. Personally, I'd have given the nod to Chris Dobey based on performance and entertainment value in 2023.</p><p>The two-time World Champion amassed just nine points and finished bottom in this tournament last year and was the only player in the field not to win a night.</p><p><img alt="peter wright getty 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/peter%20wright%20getty%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Since winning the European Championship back in October, Wright has gone on to suffer first round exits in the final two Players Championship events of 2023, he was unable to advance from his group at the Grand Slam, fell at the first hurdle at the World Championship and won just one game across the two World Series events held in January.</p><p>It makes for pretty bleak reading if you're a Snakebite fan and there are very few signs that an upturn is around the corner. Reflecting this, <strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2821235%26bsmId%3D924.390713417">he is <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b> to finish bottom for the second year running.</a></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Peter Wright to finish bottom of the table @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2821235%26bsmId%3D924.390713417" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>MvG will want to put down a marker</h2><p></p><p>After being defeated by Luke Littler in Bahrain, <strong>Michael van Gerwen</strong> said that he'd get him, he'd avenge that loss and he stuck to his word by getting the better of the World Youth Champion a week later in Holland.</p><p>It felt like a bit of a statement win for Mighty Mike and you feel he'll be incredibly eager to repeat that feat when the Premier League rolls around, just to remind everyone that he's still top dog.</p><p>He'll want everyone to believe from the outset that he's the player to beat over the course of the 17 week event.</p><p><img alt="mvg pl trophy shot getty.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg%20pl%20trophy%20shot%20getty.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He's already won this tournament more times than anyone else, he's had a few performances of late where he's lacked a clinical edge, been uncharacteristically poor on the outer ring but it felt like Saturday night's World Series win will have sparked something inside him and I expect him to motor in this roadshow event.</p><p>Looking to become Premier League champion for the eight time in his career and for the third year running, MvG has a sublime record in the group phase of this tournament and that's reflected in his price to top the table yet again, <strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2475370%26bsmId%3D924.390714132">he's <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b> to do so.</a></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back MvG to top the Premier League table @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2475370%26bsmId%3D924.390714132" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong>Now read more UK Sport previews and tips <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">here</a>.</strong></h3><hr></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8343339%26bsmId%3D924.391575813">Back Gerwyn Price to make the night one final @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.25</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2821235%26bsmId%3D924.390713417">Back Peter Wright to finish bottom of the table @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2475370%26bsmId%3D924.390714132">Back MvG to top the Premier League table @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-9-tips-ashton-to-shine-on-historic-day-for-darts-230722-1133.html">World Matchplay Finals Day Tips: Ashton to shine on historic day for darts</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/lisa ashton getty 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/lisa%20ashton%20getty%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-semi-final-tips-dimitris-matchplay-love-affair-to-continue-220722-1133.html">World Matchplay Semi-Final Tips: Dimitri's Matchplay love affair to continue</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/dimi vdb 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/dimi%20vdb%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-7-tips-both-quarters-to-feature-lots-of-180s-210722-1133.html">World Matchplay Quarter-Final Tips: Both matches to feature lots of 180s</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/652a969f5e52ed6bb4347ae74bf96aad19ebf0c1.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/652a969f5e52ed6bb4347ae74bf96aad19ebf0c1.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sports</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-290124-171.html">German Masters Snooker Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-outsiders-may-be-underrated-as-pressure-grows-280124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Outsiders may be underrated as pressure grows</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/getafe-v-granada-tips---back-brutal-hosts-to-misbehave-again-280124-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Back brutal hosts to misbehave again </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/liverpool-v-norwich-fa-cup-betting-tips-best-bets-bet-builder-options-odds-260124-1063.html">Liverpool v Norwich: Back Reds to roll on & 11/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a 