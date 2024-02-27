Premier League Darts Night 5 Tips: Still value in backing Wright in Exeter

MVG is 11/4 3.75 to claim yet another nightly win

Snakebite shouldn't feel demoralised despite sitting bottom

Cool Hand to claim victory

Reigning and defending Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen has been the dominant force in the opening few weeks of this year's staging of the darting roadshow and the Dutchman is 11/43.75 to win a fourth consecutive night, in Exeter.

Only a matter of time before Wright picks up points

Last week, I made a case for Peter Wright getting off the mark in this year's Premier League because of his recent upturn in form, particularly on the floor, and it took something pretty special from Luke Littler to prevent him from doing so.

Against Leighton Bennett in Players Championship three, Wright averaged in excess of a ton for the first time in four months and he certainly took that performance level to Newcastle.

Snakebite averaged in excess of 103, hit six 180s and was also pretty clinical at the back end of legs against The Nuke but agonisingly lost out in a decider to the teenage sensation.

Last year it took him until week six to pick up his first win, on Thursday he faces Nathan Aspinall for the first time in 2024. Of their last eight meetings, Aspinall has come out on top in six of them but given the way he's played of late, there is still great value in backing the two-time World Champion to pick up the points at 5/42.25.

Unfortunately for Snakebite, The Asp will come into this week's action with renewed hope and belief having got off the mark himself last week. An inspired run to the final, clearly playing with freedom once he'd got that elusive first win under his belt.

Wright hit six 180s in his match against Littler and The Asp scored well in Newcastle once he'd secured his first victory, I expect this to be a tight tungsten tussle and am also backing five 180s and two 100+ checkouts in this contest at 5/23.50.

Cool Hand to condemn MvG to defeat

Michael van Gerwen is looking to make it four nightly wins on the spin and first up for him will be a meeting with World Champion Luke Humphries.

Cool Hand has recorded just the one victory over the Dutchman in their last seven encounters but despite early exits from The Masters and both Players Championship events that he's competed in so far this year, I think concerns and talk surrounding his form at the moment have been blown out of proportion.

Yes, the air of invincibility that he had at the back end of 2023 has subsided but if he plays the way he did in defeat to Rob Cross last week, you'd expect him to win more games than he loses over the next few weeks.

The world number one has already faced MvG in this year's Premier League, the two contested the week three final in Glasgow where Mighty Mike won 6-5 despite Humphries averaging over seven points more than his opponent.

Humphries also boasts the highest overall average in the tournament across the four nights, another indicator that his game isn't in bad shape.

I think there's great value in backing Humphries to come through this tie at 11/102.11.

