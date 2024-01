Price to produce in front of home crowd

Littler to score heavily in his opening fixture

MvG to get people talking about him again

The first stop on this year's darts roadshow event is Cardiff on Thursday night. The Welsh capital will host four stonking quarter-finals including a repeat of the World Championship final where world number one Luke Humphries produced a sublime comeback to get the better of debutant Luke Littler.

Price to put on a show

Gerwyn Price always gets a phenomenal reception in the one and only night of PDC action held in Wales and I expect that to inspire him to produce some of his best on Thursday night.

The Iceman made it to 11 finals in 2023 picking up six titles in total, they all came in Players Championship and Euro Tour events. Most players would be fairly content with that return, along with some of the ridiculous numbers he posted along the way but to not have picked up a TV title I'd imagine would displease him massively.

At times in 2023, it was impossible to see how anyone could beat him at tournaments such was his ridiculously high performance level and he was certainly the favourite heading to The 02 eight months ago.

Given the draw on the opening night, with Price managing to avoid Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen in his half of the draw, he is a good bet to go on and reach the final at 1/12.00.

Back Gerwyn Price to reach the Night 1 final @ 1/12.00

Another battle of the Lukes

One thing that has been evident since The Nuke's remarkable, whirlwind run to the final of the World Championship is how much enjoyment he is taking from his exploits.

So far he has entered each tournament with freedom, he has no battle scars, isn't worried about living up to the ridiculous standards he is setting for himself, is seemingly unflappable and certainly isn't fearful of the level of opponent he is coming up against.

It's remarkable to think, given the form Littler's first opponent and world number one Luke Humphries has shown over recent months, that this will be his first Premier League campaign too.

His omission from last year's tournament caused a few raised eyebrows and Cool Hand himself was vocal about how disappointed he was but he used those emotions to fuel the best year of his career to date.

Winning his first major tournament on October 8th, he had got his hands on another three big ones by J3 anuary. A dominant spell that also catapulted the 28-year-old to the top of the world rankings.

The two have already met once since that final and what an encounter it was in the Netherlands. The pair went head-to-head in the quarter-final of the Dutch Darts Masters less than a week ago, this time it was the now 17-year-old who came out on top in a match that had plenty of ebbs and flows and a great deal of drama.

Much like it was on Saturday night in Den Bosch, I expect this to be another high quality, tight tungsten tussle and am backing Littler to hit over 3.5 180s at 5/61.84.

I also like the look of both players to hit three or more maximums in this contest at 11/82.38.

Back Littler & Humphries to hit 3+ 180s @ 11/82.38

Michael may miss and Michael may hit

We also have a repeat of the 2023 World Championship final in the Welsh capital, where Michael Smith beat Michael van Gerwen to become the first World Youth Champion to go on and taste victory in the sport's flagship event.

MvG tasted glory on the World Series on Saturday and with everyone still talking about the player he beat in the final, Luke Littler, he'll want to remind everyone that he is still the man to beat. He is the only player in this year's field to have won the Premier League before and has often dominated the group phase.

You can back the Dutchman to face Gerwyn Price in the final on night one at 4/15.00.

Back Price & MvG to reach the Night 1 final @ 4/15.00

