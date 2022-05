Tyson Fury settled an old score with fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. The Gypsy King was in devastating form, knocking out the Body Snatcher in round six with a perfectly-timed uppercut that sent the Englishman to the canvas and in no state to continue.

After moving his professional record to 32-0-1 with 23 knockouts, the unbeaten WBC champion of the world said in a post-fight interview that he had completed boxing.

Having promised his wife Paris he would retire following the trilogy with Deontay Wilder, only to go back on his word to fight Whyte at the national stadium in front of more than 90,000 fans, Tyson suggested that now is the time to hang up his gloves.

Boxing needs the Gypsy King

Heavyweight boxing would certainly be a far less exciting and competitive division without Fury, but will he stick to his plans and give up the world championship for the second time in his career? There seems to be more to it, or so his millions of fans worldwide hope.

Fury has beaten every opponent he has ever faced. The only slight blot on his CV was a 2018 split decision draw with Wilder in Los Angeles, a fight he fully deserved to win. Having wiped out Whyte, he has every right to call it a day and concentrate on his family and health.

There would be no complaints from anyone in boxing if Fury was to walk off into the sunset, becoming only the second heavyweight world champion after Rocky Marciano to retire undefeated.

Fury has seen it all and done it all. He ended the long-running reign of Wladimir Klitschko, taking his title in Germany and looking good when doing so. He KO'd one of the sport's biggest punchers in Wilder - not once, but twice - and is ranked as the number one heavyweight in the world. Yes, it would be a huge loss to boxing if Fury were to retire, but he has earned it.

Fury is working his magic

There is the niggling feeling that it's all another act from a fighter who - just like Muhammad Ali - makes predictions on how he will defeat his opponents and, often, delivers. That's because there is one thing he still must do to go down as an all-time great and secure his legacy, and that's to unify the division.

It has been too long since heavyweight boxing has had one recognised world champion. A meeting with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua would give him that opportunity.

Usyk currently holds the titles not in Fury's possession but he is expected to face AJ in a rematch this year. An all-British decider with Joshua at Wembley is the fight UK fans want to see, but Tyson would start as the betting favourite against AJ or Oleksandr.

With that in mind, we expect Fury to be true to his word and retire from boxing - but with a plan to push the unification fight. The champion is a promoter's dream and a marketing genius. Regardless of who wins Usyk v Joshua II, fans know who the real champion is and won't recognise anyone else until they beat Fury.

Unification betting

What would it take to get Tyson out of retirement and back into a sport he has already dominated? Millions and millions of pounds, of course. We make no apology for repeating ourselves here - Fury is a genius.

If the road to a unified champion goes the way we expect, Fury would enter the ring as a 3/10 jolly to defeat Joshua, becoming the undisputed king of the ring and a living legend.

Could AJ rip up the script? It's possible, but the Londoner would have to beat Usyk at least once to earn his shot, then would be a 5/2 underdog on the Betfair Sportsbook.