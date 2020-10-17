Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez: Hi-Tech will take his time before blasting out El Brooklyn

Vasyl Lomachenko v Teofimo Lopez

Sunday, 03:00

Live on Fite TV

Boxing fans have a real treat in store this weekend when pound-for-pound great Vasyl Lomachenko returns to the ring to face Teofimo Lopez at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. WBA, IBF and WBO world lightweight titles will be on the line as Loma attempts to inflict a first career defeat on his opponent.

Betfair members staying up to catch the live action can spice up the card with a bet on the outcome. Traders offer odds on the fight winner as well as several eye-catching specials, including total rounds and method of victory.

Loma saw off Campbell last time

Former amateur start Lomachenko fought a contest scheduled for 10 rounds against Jose Luis Ramirez (25-3-0) on debut in 2013 for a WBO International featherweight title. He needed only four to get rid of the Mexican. Since that successful bow, the 32-year-old from Ukraine has won 14 of 15 outings, losing a split decision to Orlando Salido in the spare.

The fans' favourite was last seen defeating England's Luke Campbell at the O2 Arena in London with vacant WBC, WBA and WBO straps up for grabs. Campbell fought bravely but was knocked to the canvas in the 11th round on what was a tough night. Loma won that fight last August by a wide points margin, proving his class against a supremely talented opponent backed by a large support.

Lopez unbeaten in 15

Lopez may not be as well known amongst casual UK fight fans as the man standing in the opposite corner, but his record shows he is here on merit and poses a serious risk to Lomachenko. The 23-year-old American brings a perfect 15-fight professional record with 12 of his wins coming inside the distance, resulting in an 80% KO average. That's worth keeping in mind if you fancy taking a chance on the shock result.

El Brooklyn is a former Olympian and another talented amateur who wasted no time adjusting to the paid ranks. He worked his way up the world rankings courtesy of several impressive stoppage wins and captured a list of respected titles on-route to this career-defining fight. Lopez cut down Richard Commey inside two rounds at Madison Square Garden in December to win the IBF world lightweight title in emphatic style.

Lomachenko hot favourite

There are no surprises in the pre-fight betting with Lomachenko trading at odds of 1/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook. That may attract backers but a bet on the method of victory is sure to be more popular. Lomachenko to win this one on points can be backed at 5/6 with the KO/TKO 21/10.

Lopez has made light work of the competition since turning pro, but he faces a real step up in class here. The underdog can be backed to pull off a massive upset at 10/3 or there's 22/1 for the draw. Those after a bigger price may wish to try their luck on Lopez by KO/TKO at 9/2 with the points verdict yours at 15/2.

Experience will pay off

This clash signals Lopez's step up to the big time but Lomachenko has been involved in title fights since his debut and taking on a hot prospect will hold no surprises for him. That experience should make all the difference in the latter rounds.

Loma will aim to establish his jab early and build up a lead on the scorecards but as Lopez gets desperate in the second half of the contest gaps should appear. Take a punt on Lomachenko to win in rounds 9-12 at 7/1 (Betfair Sportsbook).