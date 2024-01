Fury is the 8/11 1.73 favourite to win

Usyk is 11/10 2.11 to take the titles

Both men enter with unbeaten records

The countdown is well and truly on for one of the biggest fights in professional boxing history. Tyson Fury is set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a winner-takes-all unification bout involving two of the world's best heavyweights. Betfair customers can wager on the result and several eye-catching specials.

Fury vs Usyk is penned in for Saturday February 17th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the contest broadcast live worldwide. Which fighter has attracted the most attention in the early betting exchanges, and who should you bet on early to secure the best value on this blockbuster bout?

Keep reading as I update readers on the Fury vs. Usyk betting odds, highlight any interesting markets, check on both men's progress, and post my early prediction.

Fury's ferocious prep

How is Fury's training camp going? That's an important question many fight fans will ask after seeing the WBC champion out of shape, tired, and lacking sharpness in a rather fortunate win over UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia late last year.

To become the first unified heavyweight champion in almost 25 years, Tyson must be at his best. He must be as fit, strong, and fearless as he was when knocking out former champ Deontay Wilder twice.

If media reports are to be believed, Fury is flying in training. Tabloids ran with the story of a sparring partner choosing to leave camp after just a few rounds with the hard-hitting Fury, and that set tongues wagging in the sport. Will the Gypsy King live up to his promises?

Best of British

A recent quote makes for interesting reading: Tyson warned Usyk: "You know what's coming? You're getting smashed to pieces, sausage. You're fighting the best British heavyweight there's ever been. You've beaten the rest of them, but you haven't beaten Tyson Fury, sausage."

The current betting available on the Betfair Sportsbook offers Fury as a 8/111.73 favourite to win this contest, and that's sure to be popular. The Englishman is 13/102.30 to prevail on points and 4/15.00 for the KO/TKO.

Usyk remains calm

The unbeaten Ukranian has heard plenty from his opposite number over the years and watched as Fury's verbal onslaughts have intensified on the approach to the big fight in Saudi Arabia. Usyk has kept a dignified silence for the most part, promising to do his talking in the ring. But is his silence a sign of fear or unwavering self-belief?

The 37-year-old southpaw, now living in California, boasts a perfect professional boxing record, claiming 21 wins from 21 fights with 14 knockout victories. He is a former unified world champion at cruiserweight and has a chance to become one of only a few men to win all belts at the top highest divisions in professional boxing. Will he take it?

Great odds on Usyk



Usyk has already enjoyed success against British fighters at cruiserweight and heavyweight, including Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora, and Anthony Joshua. He relieved AJ of his titles in London and beat him again in the rematch in Saudi Arabia. Usyk now aims to add the scalp of Fury and the WBC belt to his growing list of achievements.

Fancy an upset at the Kingdom Arena? You can wager on Usyk winning the fight at odds of 11/102.11, with the draw trading at 16/117.00. Usyk on points is 7/42.75, and that's deemed more likely than a stoppage at 11/26.50.

Early call

Who wins this unification bout? Well, as the first bell draws near, it's all getting real, isn't it? I will stick with my original thought and predict a stoppage win for Fury in the later rounds.

Usyk is fast and possesses great footwork and a slick southpaw style. But Fury is a naturally bigger, heavier, and stronger man. That will make all the difference in the clinches.

The longer the fight goes, the more tired Usyk's legs will become, and that will make him easier to hit. When Fury begins to back him up and tee off shots against the ropes, fans will remember weight divisions exist in boxing for good reason.