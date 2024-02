Fury 4/5 1.80 to beat Usky in unification fight

Eagerly-awaited clash rescheduled for 18 May

It's odds-on at 3/10 1.30 that the fight goes the distance

Tyson Fury remains the odds-on favourite at 4/51.80 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when his rescheduled unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday 18 May.

The two world champions were due to fight in the middle of February but a freak sparring accident, resulting in 35-year-old Fury receiving a nasty cut above his right eye, meant the fight had to be postponed.

The cut required urgent medical attention and significant stitching but Fury's camp are confident that it will heal in time to allow him to have a full and proper training camp before fighting Usyk.

Usyk wishes Fury a speedy recovery

The rescheduled fight will still take place in Saudi Arabia with the winner being crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Fury currently holds the WBC heavyweight title while 37-year-old Usyk is the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of the world, belts he won by defeating Briton's Anthony Joshua.

Speaking after the news of Fury's injury broke Usyk wished his opponent a speedy recovery and said he was ready to become the undisputed champion of the world any time, anywhere.

Betting expects close and long fight

Usyk is by no means a massive underdog to win the fight and is priced as the marginal outsider at 1/12.00 to get the better of Fury.

However, the Betfair traders fully expect the fight to go the distance with that option being offered up at just 3/101.30 on the Sportsbook. You can get 11/53.20 that the fight won't go the distance.

Event organiser Turki Alalashikh recently declared that if the fight doesn't go ahead, then the figher responsible for the cancellation will sacrifice £9.3m to the other fighter, hopefully meaning that with so much money at stake, the boxing world will get what they've wanted to see for many years now, a unification fight between the two current world champions.

It may happen two months later than planned but if the fight does go ahead then we will have full coverage, including build-up, previews and tips, here on betting.betfair.

