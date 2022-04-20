Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Back Gypsy King to box smart at Wembley

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte

Saturday, 22:00

Live on BT Sport PPV

Battling Brits

On Saturday, Tyson Fury battles fellow British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. The Gypsy King's hard-earned WBC world title will be on the line, and Fury has promised to retain the belt with another convincing knockout victory.

Having waited patiently as the recognised number one contender, held back by boxing politics and the Fury v Wilder trilogy, Whyte finally gets his chance. The Londoner will want to prove good things come to those who wait by grabbing this opportunity with both hands, and, like the champion, he also vows to end this feud brutally.

Fury proved his class

Fury makes the latest defence of his world title with a professional record reading 31 wins against no defeats and a single draw. The spare on his CV came against Deontay Wilder back in December 2018 in Los Angeles, but Tyson had every right to feel aggrieved about the split decision draw. He believed he was too good for the Bronze Bomber and proved it, dethroning the American courtesy of a seventh-round stoppage in the rematch.

After months of excuses and playing the blame game, Wilder returned to insist on the trilogy, ending a unification fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua. Fury v Wilder III followed a similar script to the second meeting, delivering a devastating knockout win for the Englishman. That 11th round TKO in Las Vegas came in October 2021 and was Fury's most recent outing. Having seen a unification with Oleksandr Usyk come to nothing, Tyson was only too happy to give English rival Whyte the shot he had been waiting for.

The pre-fight betting available on this British blockbuster at the Betfair Exchange has Fury as the hot favourite for victory with 1.232/9 trading. A third knockout win on the bounce can be backed at 1.794/5 in the method of victory with a points verdict at Wembley before his adoring fans judged to be a 3.8514/5 option.

Whyte's wait is over

After spending years as the number one contender for a shot at the world championship - ahead of Wilder and Usyk - Whyte's wait is finally over. The Body Snatcher has an opportunity to show he is much more than a contender for the crown. He has the strength to wear the WBC belt around his waist. His backers believe that to be true but to become champion, the slugger from Brixton must find a way to do something no other professional has achieved - defeat Fury.

The challenger brings a professional record of 28 wins against two defeats, with 19 of those victories coming by knockout. Whyte carries a 64% KO average, but his losses have also come inside the distance. He's a true all-or-nothing fighter and will again put his reputation on the line at Wembley. This will be the biggest fight of Whyte's career, and followers of British boxing will finally find out if he has what it takes to rule the top division.

Whyte's two defeats to date have been inflicted by AJ, who stopped him in seven rounds back in 2015, and Alexander Povetkin, who won in five. Whyte was last seen scoring a revenge stoppage win over the Russian, but he's 5.79/2 to claim victory here. Another KO/TKO is 6.86/1 with a points win 2827/1.

Champ will showcase his talents

The betting appears to have been a little harsh on Whyte. Other than that freak KO at the hands of Povetkin and running out of gas when seemingly having Joshua beat, he's hardly put a foot out of place. After waiting patiently, Whyte fully deserves his shot, but it will end in disaster.

We've seen nothing from either Fury or Whyte over the last two years that would suggest the challenger can win.

Tyson is too good a boxer, switched on with his defence and has the footwork needed to ensure he won't spend too long against the ropes, where his opponent wants him.

Back Fury to win on points and after stopping Wilder twice, remind us he has a great jab, incredible stamina and a style the judges enjoy.