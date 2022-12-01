</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Back the Gypsy King for a fourth knockout win on the bounce</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/frank-monkhouse/">Frank Monkhouse</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-01">01 December 2022</time></li> <li>03:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Back the Gypsy King for a fourth knockout win on the bounce", "name": "Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Back the Gypsy King for a fourth knockout win on the bounce", "description": "Fury takes on Chisora in London, and Betfair's Frankie Monkhouse expects this WBC title fight to follow the form...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-tips-back-the-gypsy-king-for-a-fourth-knockout-win-on-the-bounce-011222-746.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-tips-back-the-gypsy-king-for-a-fourth-knockout-win-on-the-bounce-011222-746.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-01T15:32:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-01T16:32:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Tyson-Fury-King-1280-720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Fury takes on Chisora in London, and Betfair's Frankie Monkhouse expects this WBC title fight to follow the form... Back Tyson Fury for another late show Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora Saturday, 22:00 Live on BT Sport Tyson Fury makes his second and final outing of 2022 when taking on fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora on Saturday. The pair clash at the visually spectacular Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, to decide the WBC world title. Fury is the current unbeaten champion and red-hot favourite with boxing fans on the Betfair Exchange. The Gypsy King has won each of his last three by knockout, and another would round the year off perfectly. We want to see him face Oleksandr Usyk in 2023, but that will only be possible if he gets the right result on Saturday before a sell-out audience. Another showreel KO for Tyson When Fury stopped Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in his UK comeback earlier this year, the Englishman wanted one more before the end of 2022. That sent fans into a flurry of excitement, with social media and various boxing forums guessing we could see him finally face Anthony Joshua to settle their long-running dispute. AJ no longer has the belts, losing them to Usyk and then suffering another defeat in the rematch, but the Fury v Joshua fight remains an interest to boxing fans in this part of the world. There was to be no end-of-year showdown or Christmas cracker, with the proposed bout failing to clear the contract negotiations stage. That left a void in the schedule, but Fury - now 32-0-1 - had promised his supporters he was determined to keep his WBC belt. That's why we have the Chisora fight. Fight fans know nothing can be taken for granted in this sport, especially in the heavyweight division, after seeing their fair share of high-profile upsets. But most outside of the Team WAR Chisora camp expect a one-sided contest and another showreel KO win for Tyson. Fury can be backed in the fight winner market at odds of [1.07], or you can aim higher in the method of victory arena. A fourth KO/TKO in four fights is [1.38] with a first points win in over three years [4.7]. This means WAR Popular London fighter Chisora may be the challenger and rank-outsider with pundits to win this contest, but will enjoy good support on the night. Will that have any impact on the outcome of this fight? Fury is often the main man with boxing supporters when he takes to the ring, and he'll be cheered on by thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world. But so, too, will his opponent. In terms of which fighter the crowd will back - at least vocally - this is a real 50/50 contest. WAR's fans aim to cheer him to a famous upset win. Derek is a throwback fighter willing and able to face anyone in the top division. He has boots and will travel, although the biggest names usually come to London to take him on at a major venue. The 38-year-old hasn't always been the fittest and most interested contender, but he has improved to become the fighter we know and love today. His record stands at 33-12-0, telling the story of a gladiator happy to take on all-comers. Despite his popularity and the fact he's always in entertaining fights, there's no getting away from the bare results. Chisora has won just one of his last four bouts, losing to Usyk and then twice against former world champion Joseph Parker. He claimed that spare victory last time, beating the respected Kubrat Pulev on a split decision at the O2 Arena, London, in July. Chisora is as big as [16.5] on the Exchange to collect back-to-back wins. Another KO for Fury We admire and respect Chisora, but he can't be far off retiring, and although he is always keen to fight the best, it's no secret he's building as big a retirement fund as possible before he hangs up the gloves. This could well be his last fight, at least until there's another chunky cheque put to him. He's strong and determined, but so too was Whyte, which played into Tyson's hands. Chisora will box the only way he knows how, by going on the attack and attempting to pull the champion into a battle. But Fury's far too smart for that, and his boxing IQ will ensure he keeps this at range. Back Fury to win by stoppage in rounds 7-12 for the fourth fight in a row.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Tyson-Fury-King-1280-720.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Frank Monkhouse" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Tyson-Fury-King-1280-720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Tyson-Fury-King-1280-720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Tyson-Fury-King-1280-720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Tyson-Fury-King-1280-720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Boxer Tyson Fury"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tyson Fury has won each of his last three by stoppage in the second half of data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"UK Other Sports","category_label":"Boxing","market_id":"https:\/\/betting.betfair.com\/betting\/boxing\/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html","entry_title":"Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Back the Gypsy King for a fourth knockout win on the bounce"}' href="https://btfr.co/https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">View market</a>
</div>
<div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter">
<a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Tyson%20Fury%20v%20Derek%20Chisora%3A%20Back%20the%20Gypsy%20King%20for%20a%20fourth%20knockout%20win%20on%20the%20bounce&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Ftyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-tips-back-the-gypsy-king-for-a-fourth-knockout-win-on-the-bounce-011222-746.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a>
</div> href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Ftyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-tips-back-the-gypsy-king-for-a-fourth-knockout-win-on-the-bounce-011222-746.html&text=Tyson%20Fury%20v%20Derek%20Chisora%3A%20Back%20the%20Gypsy%20King%20for%20a%20fourth%20knockout%20win%20on%20the%20bounce" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Fury takes on Chisora in London, and Betfair's Frankie Monkhouse expects this WBC title fight to follow the form...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Chisora will box the only way he knows how, by going on the attack and attempting to pull the champion into a battle."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Back Tyson Fury for another late show</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/boxing/boxing-matches/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-betting-31842153">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora</a></p><p>Saturday, 22:00</p><p>Live on BT Sport</p><p><strong>Tyson Fury</strong> makes his second and final outing of 2022 when taking on fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora on Saturday. The pair clash at the visually spectacular Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, to decide the <strong>WBC</strong> world title.</p><p><strong>Fury is the current unbeaten champion</strong> and red-hot favourite with boxing fans on the Betfair Exchange. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">The Gypsy King</a> has won each of his last three by knockout, and another would round the year off perfectly. We want to see him face Oleksandr Usyk in 2023, but that will only be possible if he gets the right result on Saturday before a sell-out audience.</p><h2>Another showreel KO for Tyson</h2><p></p><p>When Fury stopped <strong>Dillian Whyte </strong>at Wembley Stadium in his UK comeback earlier this year, the Englishman wanted one more before the end of 2022. That sent fans into a flurry of excitement, with social media and various boxing forums guessing we could see him finally face <strong>Anthony Joshua</strong> to settle their long-running dispute.</p><p>AJ no longer has the belts, losing them to Usyk and then suffering another defeat in the rematch, but the Fury v Joshua fight remains an interest to boxing fans in this part of the world. There was to be no end-of-year showdown or <strong>Christmas cracker</strong>, with the proposed bout failing to clear the contract negotiations stage. That left a void in the schedule, but Fury - now 32-0-1 - had promised his supporters he was <strong>determined to keep his WBC belt.</strong> That's why we have the Chisora fight.</p><p>Fight fans know nothing can be taken for granted in this sport, especially in the heavyweight division, after seeing their fair share of high-profile upsets. But most outside of the Team WAR Chisora camp expect a one-sided contest and another showreel KO win for Tyson. Fury can be backed in the fight winner market at odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/14"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.07</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/14</span></b>, or you can <strong>aim higher in the method of victory arena.</strong> A fourth <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">KO/TKO in four fights is <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b></a> with a first points win in over three years <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>.</p><h2>This means WAR</h2><p></p><p>Popular London fighter Chisora may be the challenger and rank-outsider with pundits to win this contest, but will <strong>enjoy good support on the night.</strong> Will that have any impact on the outcome of this fight? Fury is often the main man with boxing supporters when he takes to the ring, and he'll be cheered on by thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world. But so, too, will his opponent. In terms of which fighter the crowd will back - at least vocally - this is a real <strong>50/50</strong> contest. WAR's fans aim to cheer him to a famous upset win.</p><p>Derek is a <strong>throwback fighter</strong> willing and able to face anyone in the top division. He has boots and will travel, although the biggest names usually come to London to take him on at a major venue. The 38-year-old hasn't always been the fittest and most interested contender, but he has improved to become the fighter we know and love today. His record stands at 33-12-0, telling the story of a gladiator happy to take on all-comers.</p><p><br>Despite his popularity and the fact he's always in entertaining fights, there's no getting away from the bare results. <strong>Chisora has won just one of his last four bouts</strong>, losing to Usyk and then twice against former world champion Joseph Parker. He claimed that spare victory last time, beating the respected Kubrat Pulev on a split decision at the O2 Arena, London, in July. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Chisora is as big as 16.5 on the Exchange to collect back-to-back wins</a>.</p><h2>Another KO for Fury</h2><p></p><p>We admire and respect Chisora, but he <strong>can't be far off retiring</strong>, and although he is always keen to fight the best, it's no secret he's building as big a retirement fund as possible before he hangs up the gloves. This could well be his <strong>last fight</strong>, at least until there's another chunky cheque put to him. He's strong and determined, but so too was Whyte, which played into Tyson's hands.</p><p><strong>Chisora will box the only way he knows how</strong>, by going on the attack and attempting to pull the champion into a battle. But Fury's far too smart for that, and his boxing IQ will ensure he keeps this at range. <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert">
<h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3>
<p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p>
</div> 