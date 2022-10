Tyson Fury will knockout Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December, according to the Betfair markets on the British heavyweights' trilogy bout.

Fury, 34, will defend his WBC heavyweight title for the third time against a fighter he's previously beaten twice.

Chisora a massive outsider

The Britons fought in 2014 and 2011, Fury winning comfortably on both occasions.

Fury is unbeaten in his 32 fights while Chisora, 38, has lost three of his last four.

Chisora is 11/1 to win by any method with Fury 1/33 in the same market. The draw is 33/1.

On the same card, Briton Daniel Dubois will defend his WBA 'Regular' title against South African heavyweight Kevin Lerena.

Chisora gets chance after Fury and Joshua fail to agree

The bout between Fury and Chisora is taking place after neogitations between Fury and Anthony Joshua broke down over a potential fight.

Fans are desperate to see the two leading British heavyweights get in the ring together for the first time.

For Joshua, who lost for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in August, fighting Fury was a chance for him to get another shot at a world heavyweight title.

Both camps say they want Fury v Joshua to take place but, after hopes of them meeting this year come to nothing, the bout remains a dream for now.