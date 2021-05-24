Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder: Heavyweight rivals agree to complete the trilogy

Third and final fight

Tyson Fury has signed a deal to honour the rematch clause in his contract and complete the trilogy with Deontay Wilder this summer. Fury v Wilder III is expected to go ahead on 24 July in Las Vegas.

Although many fight fans will be delighted to see the Gypsy King and Bronze Bomber renew rivalries, it comes at the cost of a summer showdown between Fury and Anthony Joshua. It was hoped that bout would go ahead at a capacity Wembley Stadium in London, but plans have been shelved.

Wilder lost his way

A rematch clause - something that has become standard for big fights in recent years - was written into the Fury v Wilder II contract. Most believed it's one the American wouldn't exercise after being badly beaten up by Tyson last February in Vegas. Wilder was taken out with ease, stopped after seven punishing rounds.

What followed was a high profile meltdown for Deontay. He made several astonishing excuses for the loss, including the suit he wore for his ring walk being too heavy to his water bottle being spiked with a muscle relaxant. He was suspicious of members of his team, including the coaching staff.

Taking time out of the gym, it became apparent Wilder would either retire or track a slow comeback. A bout against a contender such as Dillian Whyte or Andy Ruiz looked like a sensible option. That would allow him to beat a high ranking opponent and regain confidence following that savage beating by Fury.

British rivals reach an agreement

With so much uncertainty in the camp of the former champion, Team Fury and Team Joshua gathered around the negotiating table to thrash out details for a UK unification scrap. One that would decide the overall champion of the heavyweight division. Both men were keen and agreed in principle to the fight.

All that was left undecided was a date and venue. Promoters wanted assurances from Westminster that COVID-19 restrictions would be eased in time for summer, and a crowd of more than 90,000 would be allowed to purchase tickets and attend the fight.

With all the discussions resolved and both teams happy, Wilder set the cat among the pigeons. The former WBC champion won an arbitration meeting stating he had a right to fight Fury next. The rematch clause was signed and had to be delivered upon.

Fury promises one round KO

This caused outrage among lovers of British boxing as well as Joshua and Fury. After engaging in a social media war of words with each other, Tyson then turned on Wilder, telling the American and everyone who would listen he'll finish Deontay. He plans to take him out in a round and believes he stole his soul with that stoppage win last time.

With the head-to-head stats standing at one draw and a comfortable win for Fury, the trilogy is now in place, and there's a new edge to the fight for British boxing fans and Fury. Rumours circulating say the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium opened only last year as the home of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders will host Fury v Wilder III.

Having been denied victory in their first fight by a draw and winning the rematch so convincingly, it's no shock to see the Gypsy King picked as the favourite to repeat the feat in June.

The current betting on the Betfair Sportsbook has Fury trading at 2/7 to win the fight with a KO/TKO victory 10/11 against the 11/4 for a points verdict. A first-round knockout, as Fury promised, is available at odds of 25/1.

Wilder is 5/2 in the fight winner betting with a KO/TKO his best chance at 3/1.