Tyson Fury would beat Anthony Joshua if the pair met this December, according to the Betfair odds, after the latter said he was ready to fight the world heavyweight champion.

Fury is 1/4 with Joshua 11/4 and the draw 20/1.

On Monday, Fury posted a video to social media in which he offered Joshua the chance to fight for his WBC heavyweight title.

Joshua responded the following day saying he would be ready to fight Fury in December.

Yea calm. I don't do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout @258mgt. I'll be ready in December. Khalas https://t.co/kKCWdrlmol -- Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 5, 2022

Things gathered pace on Wednesday when Fury revealed his camp had offered Joshua 40% of the fight purse.

However, a dispute has broken out over the date of the fight and it is odds-against to happen on the Betfair Exchange.

Fury wanted to face Joshua on November 12 and claimed Old Trafford football stadium had been booked. He then said he was willing to fight Joshua on November 26 at Wembley or on December 3 in Cardiff.

But Joshua wants to shift the fight to the week before Christmas.

Fury bout could be Joshua's last shot at glory

Last month, Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.

That result made Usyk the obvious next opponent for Fury who beat Dillian Whyte by a sixth round knockout in April.

But the Ukrainian indicated he does not intend to return to the ring until 2023, so now Fury is looking for a high profile opponent to take on this year.

British boxing fans have wanted to see Fury and Joshua meet for a long time but the opposite trajectories of their careers - with Fury beating Deontay Wilder then Whyte, while Joshua twice lost to Usyk - appeared to have reduced the chances of that ever happening.

The wrangling over dates aside, this week's events have given fans fresh hope that the showdown, which some are already dubbing "The Battle of Britain", will happen this year.

We'll keep you up to date with the betting on whether the fight will happen, and who bettors think will win, as negotiations continue between the camps.