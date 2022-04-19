Tyson Fury to KO Dillian Whyte: 'Gypsy King' odds-on for emphatic win
Bettors are confident Tyson Fury will beat Dillian Whyte when the British boxers fight on Saturday night so get the latest prices on method of victory, rounds and more...
Tyson Fury is odds-on to knockout Dillian Whyte when the British boxers go head to head at Wembley on Saturday.
Fury is undefeated in 32 fights and is 1/6 to add another win to his record when he steps in the ring with his countrymen.
Whyte, who has steadily rebuilt his reputation after getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua in 2015, is 7/2 to pull off an unlikely victory over the 'Gypsy King'.
Fury backed for another KO
Fury was last seen defeating Deontay Wilder in the final bout of their dramatic trilogy.
He knocked out the American in the 11th round but he could look to wrap things up earlier at Wembley on Saturday.
Eight and nine are the shortest prices for a Fury victory in the round betting at 11/1, although Fury in 1-6 is 7/2.
The world heavyweight champion won't necessarily be in a hurry to get home in time for Match of the Day, though, and has shown he's prepared to be patient to land his decisive blows. Fury in rounds 7-12 is 6/4.
All Whyte on the night?
Last March, Whyte won his most recent fight by beating Alexander Povetkin with a technical knockout in the fourth round.
The odds for Saturday's bout indicate that Whyte's best chance of victory would be in the early rounds and he's 8/1 to win in 1-6 with 11/1 available on Whyte in 7-12.
Our boxing betting expert Frank Monkhouse will provide an in-depth preview of Saturday's fight and recommend his best bet.