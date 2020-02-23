Tyson Fury: What next for the World Champion after destructive win over Wilder

Gypsy King has done it again

Tyson Fury scored a dominant win over Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, taking his professional record to 30-0-1, moving the beaten man to 42-1-1. Despite entering the ring as the marginal betting underdog, the Brit shook the sporting world by scoring a seventh round TKO victory to relieve his opponent of the WBC heavyweight world title.

In stunning fashion, Fury out-muscled, out-worked and out-fought the American in front of a stunned capacity crowd and the millions watching around the world. Attacking on the front foot from the opening bell, meeting Wilder in the middle of the ring - just as he promised to do - Fury utilised his size and reach advantages.

Fury controls with the jab

Powering home thundering jabs, 31-year-old Fury wasted no time picking up his distance with the lead left. Feints and head movement meant Wilder was unable to set up for the big back-hand shots that had propelled him to the top of the division. The Bronze Bomber scored two knockdowns in his first fight with Tyson, but it was obvious in the early rounds there would be no repeat performance.

A shuddering shot sent Wilder crashing to the canvas in round three. The champion suffered what looked like damage to his left ear and ringside experts voiced concerns over how that would affect his game plan, balance and punch power.

It's all over in round seven

The next flashpoint saw referee Kenny Bayless deduct a point from Fury for failing to follow instructions in round five. It's looked harsh. The unbeaten Englishman - who famously dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Germany back in 2015 - ensured his opponent gained no advantage, hammering home a hard body shot which had Wilder on the deck again.

It became apparent 34-year-old Deontay had run his race and despite carrying one-punch knockout power, battered and bloodied, only the ropes keeping him upright, the champion's corner opted to throw in the towel at 1:39 of round number seven. Cue wild celebrations in the Fury camp, the new ruler of heavyweight boxing had achieved exactly what he promised fans he would.

What's next?

In the build up to Sunday's super fight, both camps made no secret of the fact they had signed a rematch clause and there would be a trilogy. Wilder and his team now have 30 days to decide if they will accept or refuse the third fight. Will the American want a summer showdown and quickfire shot at revenge?

That remains to be seen but the way the fight ended suggests he would. If so, Wilder would enter the ring as the challenger - something he hasn't done since January 2015. He'd also have to surrender the lion's share of the purse; Fury promised a 60-40 split. There's then the question of location. Could it be at a major arena in the United Kingdom? There's no doubt it's exciting times for fight fans.

Champion favourite to beat Wilder and Joshua

Traders working on the Betfair Sportsbook were quick to release their betting odds on the winner of a third fight. If the pair do complete the trilogy, Fury is 4/11 to win again, Wilder priced at 15/8 to level the score, the draw marked at 25/1.

If Wilder doesn't decide to trigger an automatic rematch, what could be next for the new champion? Fury is available at 4/9 against the 13/8 of Oleksandr Usyk or, in the fight everyone wants to see, 4/9 jolly to beat fellow Brit Anthony Joshua and unify thee division, AJ supporters getting 13/8.