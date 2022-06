Professional boxer Tommy Fury will put an end to YouTuber Jake Paul's unbeaten fight record when the pair meet on August 6, according to the odds on Betfair.

The Brit is 4/5 to win the rearranged bout in New York but, at 11/10, the market is not ruling out the controversial American.

The fight was originally scheduled for December last year but Fury pulled out saying he had a chest infection and broken rib.

Now the pair, who have been involved in a long-running feud, are set to clash.

Fury, who is the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and previously appeared on Love Island, is being backed to win.

Paul's unbeaten record is on the line

He is 15/8 to defeat Paul by knockout and 11/4 to triumph by a technical decision.

Paul, who made his name as a YouTuber, has had five fights to date and won them all.

None of his bouts to date, however, have been against an opponent of Fury's calibre and that's why the market is weighed in the Brit's favour.