Terence Crawford v Kell Brook: Bud will kill-off Kell's title hopes with a late win

Terence Crawford v Kell Brook

Sunday, 03:00

Live on Premier Sports

Last roll of the dice

Sheffield's former world champion Kell Brook travels to America where he'll attempt to dethrone current WBO welterweight ruler Terence Crawford. The pair clash in Las Vegas and UK fans can follow the action live on Premier Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This looks certain to be Brook's last chance to win a world title and his career is on the line as he steps into the ring for the 42nd time as a professional. He will have thousands of supporters back home cheering him on but to prevail he must defeat a genuine pound-for-pound star in Bud.

Can Brook pull off a massive upset and return with the belt? The current betting available at Betfair says no but the fact the away fighter won't face a hostile home crowd may just improve his chances.

Kell on a three-fight winning run

Special K arrives in Vegas with a professional record detailing 39 wins against two defeats since debuting back in 2004 with a six-round points win over respected journeyman Peter Buckley. Brook won each of his first 36 fights before losing to Gennady Golovkin in 2016 at middleweight. Triple G scored a comfortable stoppage win inside five rounds that night, Brook suffering his first defeat as well as a fractured eye socket.

Kell returned to the ring eight months later when halted in 11 rounds by Errol Spence Jr, making it back-to-back defeats. Brook was dumped onto the canvas in rounds 10 and 11 before the fight was called, the Englishman suffering further damage to his eye socket. Since the loss to Spence in May 2017 Brook has fought only three times, winning two by KO. He was last seen getting rid of American Mark Deluca in seven back in February.

Brook knows his future hangs in the balance, but the pre-fight betting suggests this will be a wasted trip with odds of 7/1 available on the Betfair Sportsbook for a Brook win. The points cheer is 12/1 and that price is also available for those happy to take a chance on the KO/TKO.

Bud unbeaten in 36

Crawford is present on the pound-for-pound list of most boxing experts and that comes as no surprise to followers of the noble art. The talented American has won each of his previous 36 outings, 27 by KO. The 33-year-old from Omaha is currently ranked second in the world at the weight behind Errol Spence Jr and that's a fight we're hoping to see in 2021.

The 5ft 8inch southpaw champion was last seen in action stopping Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas inside nine rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York back in December 2019. The challenger was knocked down in round seven and twice in round nine before the fight was stopped by referee Ricky Gonzalez who judged Kavaliauskas had taken enough punishment.

UK fight fans will recall Crawford from a stoppage win over Amir Khan in six rounds in April last year and he also beat Scotland's Ricky Burns on points in Glasgow to win the WBO lightweight title almost seven years ago. He's a strong favourite to add Brook's name to his hit-list with Betfair traders giving no more than 1/14 in the fight winner market. The KO/TKO is 2/5 jolly in the method of victory betting or there's 5/2 for a points win - prices taken from the Betfair Sportsbook.

Worrying signs for Brook

This doesn't look good for Kell. He travels to take on a superstar of the sport and does it having fought just 21 rounds since 2017. He does benefit from that outing earlier this year but there won't be too many willing to take a chance on the Englishman scoring an upset in Vegas.

There's no value in backing Crawford as we're working off the same page as the traders, so we're forced into the specials. Each of Brook's last two fights have gone seven rounds or more and each of Crawford's four have been settled in the second-half of the contest. Crawford to win in rounds 9-12 is priced at 7/2 (Betfair Sportsbook). The champion has won half of his last four in round nine.