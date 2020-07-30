Ted Cheeseman v Sam Eggington: Big Cheese to get career back on track with late stoppage win

Ted Cheeseman v Sam Eggington

Saturday, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports

Matchroom launch fight camp

Eddie Hearn hosts the first of his comeback fight nights since lockdown was lifted when staging a five-bout card at the Matchroom Fight Camp. There will be three title fights on the programme with top of the bill pairing Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman for the IBF International super welterweight title.

This is one for lovers of the domestic scene who are expecting a fiercely competitive battle scheduled for 12 rounds. The winner will collect the belt, climb the rankings and move closer to his crack at a major title while sending the loser back to the drawing board.

Cheeseman is hot favourite in the betting but hard-hitting Eggington has shown before just how dangerous it can be to write him off and he'll fancy causing another upset.

Cheeseman winless in three

Cheeseman arrives at the newly launched Fight Camp in Brentwood with a professional boxing record detailing 15 wins against two defeats and a single draw. The 24-year-old Londoner has claimed nine of his previous victories by knockout with each of those two defeats coming on the scorecards. He's ranked fifth in the United Kingdom in a weight category dominated by Kell Brook. Victory here could see him move into the top three.

Despite an impressive record and good standing in the division we notice on closer inspection of Ted's stats that he is winless in his last three bouts, a barren spell that stretches all the way back to October 2018. In that time the 5ft 10inch boxer has lost on points to Sergio Garcia for the European title, drew with Kieron Conway with the British belt on the line and, most recently, was beaten on points by Scott Fitzgerald in Newcastle for the Lonsdale strap.

He may be stuck on a poor run of form but users of the Betfair Sportsbook will find Cheeseman a convincing favourite to return to winning ways on Saturday night. There's 2/7 available on him in the fight winner market or 6/5 for a KO/TKO win. Those expecting The Big Cheese to convince the scoring judges can get their hands on 7/4.

Eggington's four-fight winning run

Eggington is known and loved by British boxing fans who have enjoyed his thrilling rise over the years. The hard-hitting, fearless Birmingham born scrapper has won 28 of his previous fights and suffered six defeats. Of his wins a total of 17 have come by way of knockout although he has been stopped twice himself. The Savage is an all-or-nothing entertainer who has fans on the edge of their seats and always gives 100 per cent in the ring.

The 5ft 11in orthodox boxer arrives in Brentwood on the back of an impressive four-fight winning run that has lifted him back into title contention and he's now ranked third in the UK, on the fringes of the top 30 in the world at super welterweight. His recent form shows Eggington has won each of his last two bouts by stoppage with both wins coming in the second round. It appears he has found his power at this weight after moving up from welter.

Despite a winning run, Eggington has been written off in the fight winner market and that may just take a few of his supporters by surprise. There is a chunky 3/1 available on Sam in the fight winner market. Those expecting him to enhance a 50% KO average will be delighted by the 5/1 offered and that's thought to be more likely than the points win at 8/1.

Londoner must show his improvement

This has all the ingredients of a memorable domestic bout with both fighters confident, fit and determined to get the win needed to push their careers forward. The fact both carry plenty of punch power into the ring means it's likely the scoring judges sat at ringside will get the night off. This is one to keep your eyes on from the opening bell as it should catch fire early.

Eggington is brave and works hard but he has struggled against opponents who have taken his power. Cheeseman showed against Garcia he enjoys a battle at close quarters but he lost that fight on points and must prove he has learned from that. He's taken to keep out of the danger zone early before cranking up the pressure in the later rounds. Cheeseman to win in rounds 7-12 at 2/1.