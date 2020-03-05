Scott Quigg v Jono Carroll: Englishman will need the judges to see off Celtic Warrior

Scott Quigg v Jono Carroll

Saturday, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports

Score to be settled

Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will settle a long running feud when meeting at the Manchester Arena on Saturday. The pair will do battle over 12 rounds in the super featherweight division at the top of a fascinating bill promoted by Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Boxing.

The programme includes Callum Johnson, Zach Parker, Hughie Fury and Anthony Fowler with three respected titles on the line. Quigg and Carroll will be desperate to steal the show and bag a victory that would set up a massive 2020.

Quigg has been inactive

Bury's Quigg enters the ring for his first fight since October with a professional record reading 35 wins against two defeats and a couple of draws. The 31-year-old has scored 26 knockouts to date, resulting in an impressive 67% KO average. To further support his punch power, Quigg has claimed each of his last two wins inside the distance and four of his five most recent victories.

He has suffered two defeats to date. The first of those came when dropping a high-profile split decision to Carl Frampton at this venue back in February 2016. He was able to get his career back on track with three wins before suffering the second of those losses. That came in the form of a points reverse to Mexican Oscar Valdez in America two years ago.

Since coming up short against Valdez, Scott has fought only once in two years, beating another Mexican - Mario Briones - inside two rounds. This is an points cheer 9/4.

Carroll impressed against Farmer

Carroll brings an impressive CV detailing 17 wins against one defeat and a single draw. The southpaw from Dublin takes on the biggest challenge of his career when facing Quigg, however, and the jury remains out on his chances to step up a level and beat a high-class opponent who has spent the bulk of his career in and around championship level. We'll found out a lot about just how good Jono is on Saturday night in Manchester.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed Celtic Warrior King Kong, is currently ranked number one in Ireland and 51st in the world. The 5ft 7inch fighter boasts a lowly 16% KO average, having stopped only three opponents to date. He's a talented boxer who much prefers to utilise his skills and boxing brain to better opponents. We won't see either man stand in the middle of the ring and attempt to slug this one out for an early night, chances are the judges will be called into action.

Carroll's sole defeat came at the hands of Tevin Famer in Philadelphia last year, a result that is easy enough to forgive, given Farmer is ranked 11th in the world. Carroll won many new fans by taking American Idol to a 12 rounds points decision before losing by six and seven on the cards. He has since won a points decision in Mexico over Eleazar Valenzuela in August. The underdog is 5/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook to claim career win number 18, 9/1 for the KO and 9/5 on points.