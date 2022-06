Sam Eggington v Przemyslaw Zysk

Saturday, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports

Expect a cracker

Sam Eggington is never involved in a dull fight, and another cracker is expected from the popular West Midlands boxer on Saturday. Savage fights unbeaten Polish fighter Przemyslaw Zysk over 12 rounds at the Skydome, Coventry, with the vacant IBO world super welterweight title on the line.

This is a huge opportunity for the battle-hardened Englishman, and it's one he's desperate to grab with both hands following an impressive run of form. It's a step up in class for Eggington and a chance to show he belongs at this level.

Modern-day fairy tale

Eggington has carved a reputation as a fighter who's ready and willing to test himself against all comers. The 28-year-old from Smethwick carries a fascinating story, having turned professional to make extra money and a name for himself on the British boxing small hall circuit.

He has already surpassed all expectations and now prepares for a crack at the world title. It's a modern-day fairy tale; if Sam wins, it will change his life forever.

Savage brings a record detailing 31 wins against seven defeats, with 18 victories scored inside the distance and only two losses by stoppage. British rival Ted Cheeseman inflicted his most recent defeat on points at Matchroom HQ, but a negative result has never changed Eggington's plans.

He has fought three and won three since, with each of his last two coming on a points decision. Sam was last seen in action beating Frenchman Bilel Jkitou on points at this venue to defend the WBC silver middleweight title by a split decision.

The pre-fight betting available on the Betfair Sportsbook has a fourth win on the spin trading at 1.331/3. A hattrick of points victories is 2.8815/8 or backers will enjoy the 2.111/10 about the Englishman enhancing his 47% knockout average.

Zysk is unbeaten in 18

You'd be forgiven for not knowing too much about Zysk, but the Polish fighter is determined to change all that as he travels to England. The 30-year-old from Ostroleka arrives in the UK with a proud 18-0-0 record, winning six of his previous bouts by knockout.

The 6ft orthodox boxer is the number one fighter in his weight category in Poland but as low as 49th in the world which begs the question, why is he fighting for a major belt? The story will be different if he can defeat Eggington on the big stage and take the IBO title back to his homeland.

The record of Zysk is impressive, certainly on paper, but when digging a little deeper, we end up with more questions than answers. He has never fought outside of Poland since debuting in 2016 and has never boxed more than 10 rounds.

There will be a few surprises as he fights a seasoned pro over the championship distance. How will he cope with a 12-round contest? Can he handle the pressure of challenging for a respected title, and how will he get on with the crowd against him?

The betting offers Zysk at 3.39/4 to win this bout and collect the belt, thrusting him up the rankings and towards the big money nights. A second points win on the bounce is 7.06/1, but that won't be as popular as the KO/TKO at 5.59/2.

Sam will take his time

We're taking Eggington's hard-earned experience to prevail here, and the backing of a loyal support will help drive him to victory against a dangerous opponent. Zysk is an unknown, and it's too early to get carried away with his unbeaten record.

Sam hasn't fought since last summer, and that inactivity doesn't suit him. He will take his time and remain cautious during the early exchanges before going through the gears and scoring a late stoppage as Zysk starts to feel the pace.