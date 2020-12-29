Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell: Hotshot will be dragged into deep water by battling Brit

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

Sunday, 04:00

Live on Premier Sports

World title on the line

Luke Campbell faces Ryan Garcia at American Airlines Center, Dallas, this weekend. British fight fans can follow the action live on Premier Sports with the first bell expected in the early hours of Sunday morning.



Campbell journeys as a betting underdog but knows he must score an upset win if he is to avoid back-to-back career defeats and fall further down the world rankings. The interim WBC lightweight world title will be on the line and the victor will set up a massive year.

Campbell beaten by Loma

Hull's Campbell will touch down in America with a professional record detailing 20 wins against three defeats with 16 of his victories coming by way of knockout, all losses on the scorecards. The 33-year-old is currently ranked number two in the UK behind Lee Selby and eight on a world list topped by Teofimo Lopez.

Each of Campbell's first two defeats came by way of split decision, edged firstly by Yvan Mendy in 2015 then Jorge Linares in 2017. After losing to Linares in Inglewood, Cool Hand Luke won his next three including a revenge mission over Mendy at Wembley Stadium on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin. He was beaten last time out, however, sent to the canvas in round 11 before suffering a wide points defeat against Vasyl Lomachenko.

Having lost two of his last five it's no real surprise to see Campbell trading as second favourite in the fight winner market. Those looking to stick with the Englishman can back him at 3.9 on the Betfair Exchange. The points win is 5.14/1 with a KO/TKO 5.04/1.

Hot property

Garcia is one of the hottest properties in world boxing and the talented 22-year-old hasn't put a foot wrong in his first 20 fights. The Californian has a 20-0-0 record with 17 KO wins on his card. He's ranked number nine in the world and experts are predicting it won't be long before he's challenging the likes of Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, and Lopez for dominance.

The Flash sets up on the back of two first-round knockout wins and was last seen taking out experienced Francisco Fonseca at 1.20 of the opening round in Anaheim. It's worth noting Garcia hasn't gone beyond two rounds in his last three bouts, a run stretching back two years.

Garcia's fast hands and power punches are proving too much for opponents.

Bettors certainly seem to be impressed by the American and are desperate to keep on the right side of this prospect during his rise to the top. Garcia is 1.384/11 on the Exchange to land another win with the KO/TKO attractive at 2.111/10, the points win 3.1511/5.

Brit to use his experience

But this is a major step up in class for Garcia, even if his handlers are confident their man is ready for the challenge and capable of claiming a respected scalp like that of Campbell. A home win would show Garcia is destined for the top but defeat for the Brit would send him tumbling down the pecking order and could even threaten his future.

Garcia is a big-hitter who will be eager to prove his power early, but Campbell has experience at the highest level and won't be drawn into a shootout. Expect this one to go into the latter stages as Luke battles to use his speed and skills to drag Garcia into the second half where he'll be hoping to exploit his lack of experience. The value is with the away fighter.