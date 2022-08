Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua

Battle lines are drawn

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua clash in a rematch of last year's thrill-a-minute world title decider in London. Usyk won the titles in front of AJ's fans and is expected to repeat the feat in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, but Joshua promised to right last summer's wrongs.

Fans left wanting more

Joshua v Usyk left fans wanting more, intrigued to see if AJ can do what he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 and bounce back from a crushing defeat. The 6ft 6inch orthodox boxer with an 82-inch reach planned to use his boxing skills at Tottenham last year but was out-fought and out-classed by Usyk, who was faster, worked harder and was a deserving winner of the fight.

The Ukrainian claimed the belts following a points decision with the scorecards declaring him the new champion by margins of five, four and two rounds. That took Usyk's professional record to 19 wins from as many bouts, with 13 inside the distance.

AJ enters the biggest fight of his career with a CV detailing 24 wins and two losses, with all but two of his wins by stoppage and that one KO loss to Ruiz in New York.

In a recent chat with the press, Joshua admitted that he has nothing but respect for his opponent but has endured a nightmare wait to get back into the ring. The towering knockout artist from Watford was itching to avenge that loss for the last year and now plans to grab this opportunity and become a three-time champion of the world.

An old-fashioned shoot-out

The first meeting of Usyk and AJ was a chess match with the Ukrainian boxing and moving, picking his punches, throwing Joshua off his stride with feints and counter-punches. If the first half of this contest follows a similar pattern, we could see Joshua become desperate, taking more risks than usual which will put him in danger.

Anthony is the naturally bigger and stronger man with more experience at heavyweight and an 85% KO average. He got his tactics all wrong in the first fight and, having changed trainer, fans believe we'll see the best of him on Saturday with a return to a more aggressive approach.

If he goes looking for the stoppage win, he will have more chance than trying to out-box Usyk.

