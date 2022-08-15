</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-crystal-palace-tips-darwin-to-help-reds-to-evolve-at-anfield-120822-1171.html">Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Darwin to help Reds to evolve at Anfield</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-sack-race-man-utd-erik-ten-hags-odds-slashed-to-be-first-casualty-140822-1057.html">Premier League Sack Race: Erik ten Hag's odds slashed to be first casualty</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/qpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html">QPR v Blackpool: Back both sides to oblige</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/mondays-most-backed-horse-pimlico-backed-to-put-a-bit-of-pride-into-duke-stable-150822-200.html">Monday's Most Backed Horse: Pimlico backed to put a bit of Pride into Duke stable</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-rain-could-be-key-to-roscommon-pair-for-44-1-monday-double-140822-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Rain could be key to Roscommon pair for 44/1 Monday double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-mcguinnes-horses-backed-for-red-god-day-at-dundalk-150822-134.html">Daily Racing News: McGuinness' horses backed for Red God day at Dundalk</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/the-hundred-tips-game-12-solid-phoenix-wont-fear-rockets-150822-194.html">The Hundred Game 12: Solid Phoenix won't fear Rockets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/west-indies-v-new-zealand-third-t20-play-big-prices-for-top-windies-bat-140822-194.html">West Indies v New Zealand Third T20 Tips: Play big prices for top Windies bat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/the-hundred-tips-games-twelve-and-thirteen-get-ready-for-runs-in-leeds-130822-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games Eleven and Twelve: Get ready for runs in Leeds</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-montreal-final-tips-carreno-busta-value-to-lift-first-masters-trophy-140822-778.html">ATP Montreal Final Tips: Carreno-Busta value to lift first Masters trophy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-montreal-semi-final-tips-hurkacz-to-get-ruud-awakening-130822-778.html">ATP Montreal Semi-Final Tips: Hurkacz to get Ruud awakening</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-montreal-day-five-tips-kyrgios-a-strong-market-favourite-in-montreal-120822-778.html">ATP Montreal Day Five Tips: Kyrgios strong market favourite in Montreal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fedex-st-jude-championship-result-and-review-wonderful-will-finally-gets-his-win-150822-167.html">The Punter's Debrief: Wonderful Will finally gets his win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-fedex-st-jude-championship-tips-burns-the-very-early-play-in-memphis-120822-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Too tough to call in Memphis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-the-fedex-st-jude-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-090822-200.html">Golf Tips: Best Bets for FedEx St Jude Championship and ISPS Handa World Invitational</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Ron DeSantis now favourite for 2024 following FBI raid on Mar a Lago</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-latest-odds-trump-31-to-be-next-president-after-fbi-raid-mar-a-lago-090822-204.html">US Politics: Trump 3/1 to be next president after FBI raid Mar-a-Lago</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss is 89% chance with month to go</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-birmingham-favourite-after-uk-gets-nod-040822-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Birmingham favourite to be UK's host city</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-odds-wet-leg-lead-little-simz-and-self-esteem-010822-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Wet Leg lead Little Simz and Self Esteem</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-latest-odds-underdog-brit-out-for-revenge-090822-204.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Underdog Brit out for revenge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-227-tips-back-pena-for-another-upset-win-over-nunes-270722-746.html">UFC 227: Back Pena for another upset win over Nunes in Texas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form"><span class="icon icon-search"><svg width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 15 15" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M5.21236 0.00367908C6.57772 -0.0466702 7.91161 0.42129 8.94626 1.31363C9.9809 2.20596 10.6397 3.45663 10.7905 4.81458C10.9237 6.01455 10.6515 7.21982 10.0249 8.24134L14.7223 12.1416C14.9221 12.3161 14.9974 12.5484 14.9999 12.7621C15.0023 12.9615 14.9434 13.1513 14.8728 13.3099C14.7306 13.6288 14.4818 13.9512 14.2165 14.2165C13.9512 14.4818 13.6288 14.7306 13.3099 14.8728C13.1513 14.9434 12.9615 15.0023 12.7621 14.9999C12.5484 14.9974 12.3162 14.922 12.1418 14.7222L12.1336 14.7129L8.24135 10.0249C7.21982 10.6515 6.01455 10.9237 4.81458 10.7905C3.45663 10.6397 2.20596 9.9809 1.31363 8.94625C0.42129 7.91161 -0.0466702 6.57772 0.00367908 5.21236C0.0540283 3.84699 0.61896 2.55119 1.58508 1.58508C2.55119 0.61896 3.84699 0.0540283 5.21236 0.00367908ZM2.92708 7.89618C3.58663 8.55418 4.48025 8.92372 5.4119 8.92372C6.34352 8.92372 7.2371 8.55421 7.89664 7.89627C8.38793 7.4049 8.72251 6.7789 8.85807 6.0974C8.99364 5.41581 8.92406 4.70933 8.65812 4.06729C8.39218 3.42525 7.94182 2.87649 7.364 2.4904C6.78618 2.10431 6.10684 1.89824 5.4119 1.89824C4.71697 1.89824 4.03763 2.10431 3.45981 2.4904C2.88199 2.87649 2.43163 3.42525 2.16569 4.06729C1.89975 4.70933 1.83017 5.41581 1.96574 6.0974C2.10129 6.77886 2.43584 7.40482 2.92708 7.89618Z" /> </svg></span></a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ben Stokes Headingley 2020 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>England Cricket Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/frank-monkhouse/">Frank Monkhouse</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-08-15">15 August 2022</time></li> <li>03:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials", "name": "Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials", "description": "It's the rematch fight fans have been waiting for, and to mark the occasion, Betfair's Frankie Monkhouse picks out the best of the specials...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-15T11:58:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-15T12:36:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Usyk-Joshua.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's the rematch fight fans have been waiting for, and to mark the occasion, Betfair's Frankie Monkhouse picks out the best of the specials... Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony JoshuaSaturday, 22:00 Live on Sky Box Office Battle lines are drawn Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua clash in a rematch of last year's thrill-a-minute world title decider in London. Usyk won the titles in front of AJ's fans and is expected to repeat the feat in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, but Joshua promised to right last summer's wrongs. You can read our in-depth Usyk v Joshua preview here later in the week with a look at the all-important stats, form and betting odds. We also give readers our final prediction at decent odds. This fight has captured the imagination of the boxing public and sports fans worldwide. Betfair traders mark the occasion by offering members generous betting specials and price boosts. Read on as we choose some of the best boosts available on Usyk v Joshua II. Fans left wanting more Joshua v Usyk left fans wanting more, intrigued to see if AJ can do what he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 and bounce back from a crushing defeat. The 6ft 6inch orthodox boxer with an 82-inch reach planned to use his boxing skills at Tottenham last year but was out-fought and out-classed by Usyk, who was faster, worked harder and was a deserving winner of the fight. The Ukrainian claimed the belts following a points decision with the scorecards declaring him the new champion by margins of five, four and two rounds. That took Usyk's professional record to 19 wins from as many bouts, with 13 inside the distance. AJ enters the biggest fight of his career with a CV detailing 24 wins and two losses, with all but two of his wins by stoppage and that one KO loss to Ruiz in New York. In a recent chat with the press, Joshua admitted that he has nothing but respect for his opponent but has endured a nightmare wait to get back into the ring. The towering knockout artist from Watford was itching to avenge that loss for the last year and now plans to grab this opportunity and become a three-time champion of the world. An old-fashioned shoot-out The first meeting of Usyk and AJ was a chess match with the Ukrainian boxing and moving, picking his punches, throwing Joshua off his stride with feints and counter-punches. If the first half of this contest follows a similar pattern, we could see Joshua become desperate, taking more risks than usual which will put him in danger. Anthony is the naturally bigger and stronger man with more experience at heavyweight and an 85% KO average. He got his tactics all wrong in the first fight and, having changed trainer, fans believe we'll see the best of him on Saturday with a return to a more aggressive approach. If he goes looking for the stoppage win, he will have more chance than trying to out-box Usyk. The Betfair Sportsbook offers new and registered members several eye-catching odds boosts. Traders have a Joshua win by KO/TKO at 3/1 (boosted from 5/2). Back a Joshua Win by KO/TKO here @ 3/1 Those who expect an early night will get 11/1 (boosted from 9/1) on the challenger winning in rounds one, four or eight. If this one catches light early, it could descend into a shootout, which will suit Joshua. Both fighters to be knocked down - as they were when Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder last time - can be backed at 7/2 (boosted from 3/1). Back both fighters to be knocked down here @ 7/2 #OddsOnThat Visit the Betfair Sportsbook website or mobile app, and you'll find an exciting selection of #OddsOnThat featured. There's an option for all types of sports bettors and fight fans. A few standout specials include Usyk winning by unanimous decision again at 15/8 and Usyk to be knocked down in the opening six rounds at 5/4. Both fighters to be knocked down inside the opening three rounds is 20/1. Fancy a crack at the big time? Why not push your luck and chance Joshua to be knocked down in round three and win in round six at 250/1? You can back Joshua to be knocked down in round 3 and win in round 6 here @ 250/1", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Usyk-Joshua.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Frank Monkhouse" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Usyk-Joshua.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Usyk-Joshua.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Usyk-Joshua.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Usyk-Joshua.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Boxing Anthony Joshua and Olekdandr Usyk"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Uysk and AJ are ready to renew rivalries in Saudi Arabia</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"UK Other Sports","category_label":"Boxing","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/boxing\/boxing-matches\/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua\/30946544","entry_title":"Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair\u0027s exclusive odds boosts and specials"}' href="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Oleksandr%20Usyk%20v%20Anthony%20Joshua%3A%20Betfair%27s%20exclusive%20odds%20boosts%20and%20specials&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html&text=Oleksandr%20Usyk%20v%20Anthony%20Joshua%3A%20Betfair%27s%20exclusive%20odds%20boosts%20and%20specials" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's the rematch fight fans have been waiting for, and to mark the occasion, Betfair's Frankie Monkhouse picks out the best of the specials...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Traders have a Joshua win by KO/TKO at 3/1 (boosted from 5/2)."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua</a><br><strong>Saturday, 22:00 </strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Box Office</strong><h2>Battle lines are drawn</h2><p></p><p><strong>Oleksandr Usyk</strong> and <strong>Anthony Joshua</strong> clash in a rematch of last year's thrill-a-minute world title decider in London. Usyk won the titles in front of AJ's fans and is expected to repeat the feat in <strong>Saudi Arabia</strong> on Saturday, but Joshua promised to right last summer's wrongs.</p><p>You can read our in-depth Usyk v Joshua preview <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">here</a> later in the week with a look at the all-important stats, form and betting odds. We also give readers our final prediction at decent odds.</p><p>This fight has captured the imagination of the boxing public and sports fans worldwide. Betfair traders mark the occasion by offering members generous <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544">betting specials and price boosts</a>. Read on as we choose some of the best boosts available on Usyk v Joshua II.</p><h2>Fans left wanting more</h2><p></p><p>Joshua v Usyk left fans wanting more, intrigued to see if AJ can do what he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 and bounce back from a crushing defeat. The 6ft 6inch orthodox boxer with an 82-inch reach planned to use his boxing skills at Tottenham last year but was <strong>out-fought</strong> and out-classed by Usyk, who was faster, worked harder and was a deserving winner of the fight.</p><p>The Ukrainian claimed the belts following a points decision with the scorecards declaring him the new champion by margins of five, four and two rounds. That took Usyk's professional record to 19 wins from as many bouts, with <strong>13 inside the distance</strong>.</p><p>AJ enters the biggest fight of his career with a CV detailing <strong>24 wins and two losses</strong>, with all but two of his wins by stoppage and that one KO loss to Ruiz in New York.</p><p>In a recent chat with the press, Joshua admitted that he has nothing but respect for his opponent but has endured a nightmare wait to get back into the ring. The towering knockout artist from <strong>Watford</strong> was itching to avenge that loss for the last year and now plans to grab this opportunity and become a three-time champion of the world.</p><h2>An old-fashioned shoot-out</h2><p></p><p>The first meeting of Usyk and AJ was a chess match with the Ukrainian boxing and moving, picking his punches, throwing Joshua off his stride with feints and counter-punches. If the first half of this contest follows a similar pattern, we could see Joshua become <strong>desperate</strong>, taking more risks than usual which will put him in danger.</p><p>Anthony is the naturally bigger and stronger man with more experience at heavyweight and an <strong>85% KO average</strong>. He got his tactics all wrong in the first fight and, having changed trainer, fans believe we'll see the best of him on Saturday with a return to a more aggressive approach.</p><blockquote> <p>If he goes looking for the stoppage win, he will have more chance than trying to out-box Usyk.</p> </blockquote><p>The Betfair Sportsbook offers new and registered members several eye-catching odds boosts. Traders have a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544">Joshua win by KO/TKO at 3/1 (boosted from 5/2)</a>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back a Joshua Win by KO/TKO here @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3/1</a></div><p>Those who expect an early night will get 11/1 (boosted from 9/1) on the challenger winning in rounds one, four or eight.</p><p>If this one catches light early, it could descend into a shootout, which will suit Joshua. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544">Both fighters to be knocked down</a> - as they were when Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder last time - can be backed at 7/2 (boosted from 3/1).</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back both fighters to be knocked down here @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/2</a></div><h2>#OddsOnThat</h2><p></p><p>Visit the Betfair Sportsbook website or mobile app, and you'll find an exciting selection of #OddsOnThat featured. There's an option for all types of sports bettors and fight fans.</p><p>A few standout specials include <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544">Usyk winning by unanimous decision again at 15/8</a> and Usyk to be knocked down in the opening six rounds at 5/4.</p><p>Both fighters to be knocked down inside the opening three rounds is 20/1. Fancy a crack at the big time? Why not push your luck and chance<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544"> Joshua to be knocked down in round three and win in round six at 250/1?</a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>You can back Joshua to be knocked down in round 3 and win in round 6 here @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">250/1</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"UK Other Sports","category_label":"Boxing","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/boxing\/boxing-matches\/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua\/30946544","entry_title":"Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair\u0027s exclusive odds boosts and specials"}' href="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua/30946544">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Oleksandr%20Usyk%20v%20Anthony%20Joshua%3A%20Betfair%27s%20exclusive%20odds%20boosts%20and%20specials&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Foleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html&text=Oleksandr%20Usyk%20v%20Anthony%20Joshua%3A%20Betfair%27s%20exclusive%20odds%20boosts%20and%20specials" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/derek-chisora-v-kubrat-pulev-tips-back-del-boy-for-victory-you-know-it-makes-sense-060722-746.html">Derek Chisora v Kubrat Pulev: Back Del Boy for victory; you know it makes sense</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Kubrat-Pulev-Dereck-Chisora-1280-720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Kubrat-Pulev-Dereck-Chisora-1280-720.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-christian-hammer-boxing-betting-tips-back-the-juggernaut-for-a-late-stoppage-300622-746.html">Joe Joyce v Christian Hammer: Back the Juggernaut for a late stoppage</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Joe-Joyce-Boxing.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Joe-Joyce-Boxing.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tommy-fury-v-jake-paul-betting-odds-fury-firm-favourite-for-august-bout-240622-204.html">Tommy Fury v Jake Paul: British fighter backed to beat YouTuber</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Jake Paul.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Jake%20Paul.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-latest-odds-underdog-brit-out-for-revenge-090822-204.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Underdog Brit out for revenge</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Usyk and Anthony Joshua.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Usyk%20and%20Anthony%20Joshua.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/sam-eggington-v-przemyslaw-zysk-tips-egg-is-on-a-roll-and-hell-beat-the-pole-230622-746.html">Sam Eggington v Przemyslaw Zysk: Egg is on a roll, and he'll beat the Pole</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Liam-Smith-Eggington-1280-720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Liam-Smith-Eggington-1280-720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-odds-lots-to-like-about-reigning-champ-for-rematch-210622-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Lots to like about reigning champ for rematch</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/anthony-joshua-close-greyscale-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/anthony-joshua-close-greyscale-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">More Boxing</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More UK Other Sports</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/" class="active "> Boxing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/" class=" "> Snooker </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/" class=" "> Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/uk-snooker-championship/" class=" "> UK Snooker Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/" class=" "> World Snooker Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/" class=" "> Darts </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/wayne-mardle/" class=" "> Wayne Mardle </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/" class=" "> Formula One </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/" class=" "> Other </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/" class=" "> Tour De France </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/" class=" "> UFC </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-swingo-meter-fury-vs-wilder-iii" style="border:0px #FFFFFF none;" name="Ryder cup" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" marginheight="0px" marginwidth="0px" height="300px" width="100%" allowfullscreen>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Other Sports
Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket