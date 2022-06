It's the rematch boxing fans have been waiting for, and one they feared might never happen as Anthony Joshua faces Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch for the heavyweight titles.

This blockbuster will be staged at the Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia, on August 20, with the Ukrainian's WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world championship belts on the line.

Usyk ripped the titles from AJ last September, but will the hard-hitting Englishman win them back, boosting the chances of an all-British unification fight with Tyson Fury in 2023? The champion aims to stretch his impressive unbeaten run to 20, while the former ruler must avoid a third defeat in five.

Joshua rings the changes

Joshua lost the belts on an electric evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when dropping a unanimous points decision after 12 pulsating rounds. The scorecards in London handed the win to Usyk by margins of two, four rounds and five but the general feeling amongst followers of the noble art was the Ukrainian was a deserved and comfortable victor.

A second defeat in four bouts - after being knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr in New York before avenging that loss in Saudi Arabia six months later - forced the 2012 Olympic gold medallist to shake up his team. He employed famed American trainer Robert Garcia and will benefit from having the experience of Angel Fernandez in his corner.

Will it have the desired effect? The pre-fight betting odds available on the Betfair Exchange don't do much to inspire confidence with 2.747/4 available on a win for AJ. A knockout for the naturally bigger fighter seems to be AJ's main hope of success, and the KO/TKO win will be popular in the method of victory.

Usyk remains unbeaten in 19

Usyk unified the cruiserweight division before moving up to the top division and continuing his winning run at heavyweight. The 35-year-old southpaw boxer based in California boasts a stunning 19-0-0 record, with 13 of his previous opponents failing to last the distance.

Oleksandr is ranked number two in the world behind Fury and knows to have any chance of facing the - let's call it semi-retired - Gypsy King and collect all available belts; he must do the double over AJ. Usyk's recent form shows he has beaten three British fighters in his last four, stopping Tony Bellew in eight rounds before out-pointing Derek Chisora and Joshua.

With a proud unbeaten record, silky southpaw style, incredible coaching staff and the fitness that saw him finish strong in London last year, there's a lot to like about the champion.

Another win for Usyk is the 1.574/7 favourite on the Betfair Exchange with a third points win on the bounce the value play here.

Expect a better version of AJ

There is no real surprise in the betting to see Usyk as the hot favourite as he fully deserves to be after dismantling AJ last summer. For many fight fans, this will be a case of how the Ukrainian wins rather than if he wins.

Write Joshua off at your peril. The Brit got it all wrong in the first fight, but he has made some smart changes and is expected to alter his tactics. He is three inches taller than the champion with a four-inch reach advantage, is naturally the heavier man, and his 85% KO average shouldn't be overlooked.

This promises to be another fascinating contest as the boxing skills of Usyk blend beautifully with the explosive power of Joshua. You can get in early and place your bets at Betfair before the inevitable media hype clouds your judgement.