Anthony Joshua will have his work cut out to get his revenge against Oleksandr Usyk when the pair meet in Saudi Arabia a week on Saturday, according to the Betfair odds.

The Ukrainian, who joined his country's territorial defence forces against the Russian invasion before going into his training camp for this fight, is 1/2 to beat Joshua 13/8 for a second time. The draw is 16/1.

It will be a career-defining fight for Joshua, 32, as he looks to avenge his defeat against Usyk last September.

But the 'Watford Warrior' is as long as 3/1 to win by KO or TKO while Usyk is 15/8 to win by a unanimous decision, as he did in fight one.

If you think Usyk can prevail even more emphatically this time then the 6/1 on him getting the job done in rounds 7-12 may appeal.

It will be the second time in his career Joshua has fought to regain his titles, having defeated Anthony Ruiz Junior in a rematch in 2019.

The Brit is out to regain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

But Usyk, 35, was dominant in fight one, as Joshua tried and failed to out-box him, and won comfortably on points.

The market expects the Ukrainian, who has won all of his 19 fights, to be on top again.

Both fighters hope they will get the chance to take on Tyson Fury.

British boxing fans would love to see Fury and Joshua meet in the ring but, if Joshua loses to Usyk again, that will be unlikely.