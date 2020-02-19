Ohara Davies v Jeff Ofari: OD hoping to meet rival in the Golden Contract final

Semi-final draw in place

The draw for the semi-finals of the Golden Contract super lightweight took place on Tuesday afternoon and it threw up a pair of intriguing matches. The exciting and fan friendly Golden Contract tournament returns to our screens on Friday night with the best of the action from the York Hall shown live on Sky Sports.

The famous east London venue will be packed to the rafters by followers of the noble art seeking an evening of entertainment and we're sure they'll get it. Some of the most memorable UK bouts have taken place at the York Hall over the years, the unique atmosphere spurring on the gladiators.

Spice up the evening

The Golden Contract offers one man a chance to win the title and earn a two-year, five-fight deal with a six-figure purse promised from each bout. It gives young, hungry and ambitious boxers the chance to launch their career but, for the likes of Davies and rival Tyrone McKenna, it's a chance at a shortcut back to major titles.

Plenty of excitement surrounds the two semi finals and you can add a little extra spice with a bet on the winners at Betfair. Have your say on who will come out on top or push your luck a little further and predict the method of victory.

Davies makes his choice

Ohara Davies v Jeff Ofari

Friday, 21:00

Live on Sky Sports

Popular Londoner Davies pulled out the Golden Ball in Tuesday's draw and that entitled him first pick of who he'd face on Friday. Many expected him to call out McKenna, but it was Jeff Ofari the 28-year-old had his sights set on. Davies told the sporting press he wanted to face Tyrone but would prefer to do it in the final.

Davies brings a professional record of 20 wins against two defeats, those losses coming at the hands of Josh Taylor in 2017 and Jack Catterall in 2018. Since the latter, a points reverse at the Leicester Arena, OD scored back-to-back comeback wins against Miguel Vazquez and Logan Yoon, both victories coming at this venue. He's 1/7 to win again on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Opponent Ofari may have been written off by the traders but he carries a proud 10-1-1 record into this bout. The 29-year-old is a local rival of Davies, with both men coming from Hackney. Jeffy's sole defeat came in the form of a 10-round points loss to Alfie Price last summer. He bounced back to beat Gerard Carroll on points before suffering a split decision draw vs Kieran Gething at the York Hall last time out. Winning only one of his last three explains why he's 4/1 for career win number 11.

One to look forward to

Tyrone McKenna v Mohamed Mimoue

Friday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

All eyes will be on Davies to see how the competition's outright betting favourite performs under the weight of expectation, but the other semi-final will be far more interesting. McKenna v Mimoue pairs two men confident they are good enough to win this fight and go on to claim the Golden Contract spoils in the final. This will be a bout for the purists.

McKenna has won 20 of his 22 starts as a professional, losing one and drawing the spare. He was beaten on points by Jack Catterall in Belfast over 10 rounds for the WBO Inter-Continental title in the summer of 2018, knocked to the canvas in round two and five before losing by margins of one round, one round and four rounds. A thriller and neutrals will be hoping for something similar here. The Betfair traders have McKenna as 7/4 second favourite to win on Friday.

Opponent Mimoue is an exciting French prospect who has won 22 and lost three times so far. The 32-year-old from Toulouse was involved in an exciting quarter-final against Darren Surtees, put down in round two before climbing off the deck to stop his opponent in the fifth. The Problem's last defeat came against Viktor Postol, which is easy enough to forgive. Despite scoring a KO win when last in east London, that was Mimoue's first early night since 2016. He's 4/9 to reach the final.