Kid Galahad v Claudio Marrero: Local favourite to bounce back with inside the distance win

Spotlight on Sheffield

The British boxing season returns to full strength with what promises to be a dramatic show at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday evening. 10 bouts appear on the programme, featuring a mix of established names and emerging talent.

Kell Brook tops the bill when taking on Mark DeLuca as the welterweight embarks on a crucial season. Will Special K finally get the fight against Amir Khan the British public have been calling for? A big performance is expected here. You'll find a preview of that contest on the boxing section of our site. Here we focus on the chief support - Kid Galahad v Claudio Marrero over 12 rounds.

Galahad has unfinished business

Popular Sheffield featherweight Kid Galahad makes his first appearance since suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of long-term rival Josh Warrington in Leeds last summer. The IBF world title was on the line that evening and both men served up a classic. Galahad lost out on a split decision, the scorecards reading 113-116, 115-113, 112-116. Judge Howard Foster gave the fight to Galahad by two rounds and he wasn't the only one who thought the beaten man did enough to deserve the nod. It was a tight affair that really could have gone either way.

Having missed out on his chance to become champion of the world by the slightest of margins, 29-year-old Galahad will believe he has unfinished business and a point to prove at the top level. He'll be eager for a rematch against Warrington, possibly on neutral ground, but to have any chance of propelling himself back to the head table he must get 2020 off to a winning start. Victory is important for Team Galahad here but so too is the performance. He must shine under the bright lights and prove there's more.

Local lad Galahad will enjoy the support of the sell-out audience at the Sheffield Arena and he also has the backing of traders, favourite for the win on the Betfair Sportsbook. There's more of a price than you may expect, however. Galahad to pick up career win number 27 is available at 3/10. That's sure to be popular in weekend accumulators. The points cheer makes slightly more appeal at 4/11, the KO/TKO a 9/1 trade.

Marrero has lost half of last four

Not much is known about opponent Marrero among casual followers of the sport, but he's a man here on merit and one who will duck between the ropes confident in his ability to grab the win. He'll aim to silence the crowd and throw Galahad off his stride in the early rounds. If he can frustrate his rival and fluster the majority of those in the stands, he will be in with a real chance of pulling off a famous upset. Victory would drive Kid's career off track while catapulting Marrero towards the big money fights.

The 30-year-old southpaw from the Dominican Republic brings a professional record of 24 wins against three defeats. He is currently ranked ninth in the world at the weight but all that will change if he is able to snatch victory in Sheffield before a bumper crowd. Despite The Matrix's world ranking, two of his three career losses have come in his last four outings. He was stopped in seven rounds by Jesus Rojas at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas in 2017 and then outpointed by Mongolian Tugstsogt Nyambayar when contesting the IBO world title in Brooklyn last year.

That won't do much to inspire confidence amongst punters on the away win, but Claudio did claim victory last time, beating Eduardo Ramirez in Houston over 12 rounds back in June, winning convincingly on all three scorecards.

He is 3/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook for the win, 9/2 to claim a second points cheer on the bounce.