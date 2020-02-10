Kell Brook v Amir Khan: Special K's winning treble means rivals could meet in 2020

British boxing favourite Kell Brook was in winning form on Saturday night when dismantling respected American Mark DeLuca inside seven rounds at the Sheffield Arena before an adoring capacity crowd and bumper TV audience.

The weekend win moved Special K's career stats to 39-2-0 with 27 victories coming inside the distance. He has won each of his last three outings, two by KO/TKO. Are the 33-year-old's best days now behind him or does he remain a contender for major honours at super welterweight?

There's more to come from Kell

Following Saturday's punch perfect performance which saw him send DeLuca to the canvas twice before referee Phil Edwards waved the fight off for the beaten man's own safety, most would say the latter is true. Brook remains a force in the division and a man the leading fighters won't be in a rush to face this year.

He can box, still has the movement, his defence remains shrewd, he has excellent timing and, as Saturday's result proves, there's power in those punches. Kell is currently ranked as the number one super welterweight in the UK and number five in the world. Some of the names ahead of him in the pecking order include Jermell Charlo (33-1-0), Erislandy Lara (26-3-3) and Jarrett Hurd (24-1-0).

Three good fighters listed but there's nothing that's going to knock the Sheffield man off his stride or convince him the time is right to retire. Instead, Brook will believe he has another big year left in the tank, at least, and will want to keep as busy as possible, winning and closing the gap between himself and the world title holders.

Brook v Khan the fight fans want

Brook, despite losing two of his last five - stopped by Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr - also has options. Saturday's win was little more than a chance to get back on track and remind fight fans he's still around and is still capable of mixing it up. He's going on to bigger and better things on the back of that win.

He can target the big names, such as Charlo, Lara and Hurd, or he can give the British fans the bout they have been crying out for and face Amir Khan in a British blockbuster. Despite both men looking to be on the other side of their prime years, there's an interest in that grudge being settled. Such a match could sell out a football stadium and would be Pay-Per-View worthy. It would make Brook, Khan and their handlers a lot of money.

Betfair Sportsbook odds compilers believe we will have to wait to see the fight, however. Liam Smith is considered the even money favourite to be named Brook's next opponent with 3/1 about Patrick Teixeira, 6/1 on Sergio Garcia, 8/1 for Jeison Rosario and finally 10/1 for Khan.

But the public really want to see this one, both fighters would have you believe they are keen and, from a management point of view, it looks achievable. Let's hope it happens before it's too late.