Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez: There's value in backing KT for a rare knockout win

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez

Saturday. 22:00

Live on Sky Sports

Thick and fast

Live professional boxing continues to come at us thick and fast this weekend with the second of three shows planned for Saturday evening at Wembley Arena. Matchroom Boxing presents an interesting card, headlined by Katie Taylor who takes on Miriam Gutierrez over 10 rounds.

Four world championships belts are on the line here and with both fighters bringing proud unbeaten records, this promises to be one for armchair fans to enjoy. Taylor is hot favourite in the pre-bout betting, but she'll take nothing for granted against a Spanish opponent intent on causing an upset.

Taylor determined to dominate

Ireland's Taylor brings a perfect 16-fight professional record that has seen the fighting pride of Bray rise to number one in the world rankings at lightweight. The 34-year-old has beaten six of her opponents inside the distance but hasn't enjoyed an early win since Rose Volante in nine rounds in March 2019. Since then we've seen Taylor score three points victories.

The champion was last seen in action in the summer when defeating Belgium's Delfine Persoon at the Matchroom Fight Camp on the undercard of Alexander Povetkin's stunning win over Dillian Whyte. The fact she returns to the ring less than three months later is testament to her fitness and desire to keep winning and dominate the division. She'll also be grateful to Hearn and co for keeping her busy during these difficult times.

The Betfair trading team have no doubts Taylor will pick-up another win, and that's the reason there's no more than 1/40 available on the Sportsbook. In the method of victory market we note the 4/6 on a points cheer with the KO/TKO yours at a handy 6/5.

Gutierrez fancies an upset

British fight fans would be forgiven for not being up-to-speed on the career of Gutierrez, but the Madrid fighter's record proves she can pose her opponent problems. The 37-year-old is unbeaten in 13 bouts, winning five by KO/TKO in a run that stretches back to her professional debut win in 2017.

She won three of her first five contests inside the distance, showing she has natural power, but began to showcase her boxing skills while climbing the rankings. Miriam was last seen beating Venezuela's Keren Batiz on points over 10 rounds last year despite being knocked to the canvas in the final round. She deserves credit for getting back up to win but it's worth keeping that knockdown in mind when betting on this fight.

The Betfair traders believe Gutierrez will return to Spain empty-handed and are confident enough to offer the away win at an eye-catching 16/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook. That proves she'll need a huge slice of luck to get anything out of this battle. The KO/TKO is 20/1 or the points win 40/1.

Take a chance on the KO/TKO

Taylor should take this and continue her impressive form but there's no reason to back her in the fight winner market. KT will set-up to box, showcase her talents and build a lead on the scorecards. She has already shown she's capable of doing that.

It may be worth taking a chance on the Irish fighter to score a rare stoppage win as the late knockdown for Gutierrez against an opponent with an 11% KO average caught our attention. Play Taylor for the late KO/TKO to keep things interesting.