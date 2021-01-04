Joshua vs Fury Betting: Gypsy King challenges 'liar' AJ to go for the knockout

War of words

In the latest edition of the war of words between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua the Gypsy King labelled his fellow Brit a liar and challenged him to go for the knockout when the pair share a ring later this year.

The heavyweight champions are expected to meet before the end of 2021 in a unification fight to determine the one true ruler of the top division. Talks between both camps are said to be progressing well but all connected would prefer to press the pause button until fan attendance is confirmed and a sell-out venue in the United Kingdom guaranteed.

Just another lie

Responding to an earlier chilling claim by Joshua that he would knock Fury's 'head off his shoulders', Tyson smirked before brushing it off as just another lie. The current WBC belt holder told members of the sporting press he didn't pay much attention to Joshua's comments, adding he didn't believe his rival had the skills or power to back it up.

In an extended rant to an American audience, Tyson suggested AJ wasn't even confident himself in that statement and believes the fight is a lose-lose situation for the Londoner. He countered that Team Joshua had been avoiding him, but they are now backed into a corner and must accept the fight or publicly run away from it.

Easy work let's do it. https://t.co/Hhk23XhiUO ? TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 4, 2021

AJ took out Pulev in round nine

Joshua, with a record standing at 24-1-0, was in knockout form when last in action, stopping the rugged and experienced Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in round nine late in 2020. The beaten man was knocked to the canvas in rounds three and nine, the result extending AJ's KO average to 88%.

Despite his undoubted power, the win over Pulev was his first knockout victory since halting Alexander Povetkin back in September 2018. Since then he was KO'd in seven by Andy Ruiz Jr before scoring a revenge points win over the American.

Fury dealt with Wilder in seven rounds

Fury holds an unbeaten professional record consisting of 30 wins against one draw with the spare coming in controversial circumstances, sharing a split decision with Deontay Wilder two years ago. Many believe Tyson beat the Bronze Bomber that night, but the Englishman made sure in the rematch when stopping Wilder in round seven at the MGM Grand, last Vegas 11 months ago.

That stunning inside the distance win over the hard-hitting American earned Fury the WBC belt and pushed him on course for a winner takes all with Joshua. The stats show Fury carries a 68% KO average and has won two of his last three inside the first seven rounds. That suggests Fury will more than hold his own against Joshua if their fight becomes a shootout.

2021 - yes or no

The deal confirming Joshua v Fury is yet to be signed but Betfair offer members an opportunity to jump the queue and secure the early betting value on their chosen fighter. The British boxing public is divided on who wins this blockbuster, but the current betting suggests another comfortable night for the unbeaten Gypsy King.

Users of the Betfair Exchange can back Fury at odds of 1.684/6 with Joshua trading at an eye-catching 2.6613/8. The latter is sure to draw attention from the value hunters amongst us. Prefer to sit on the fence? You can do just that and still profit from this one. Think Joshua v Fury will happen in 2021? Back yes at 1.3130/100 or no at 2.829/5.