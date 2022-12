Back Josh Warrington to defend his title

Josh Warrington v Luis Lopez

Saturday, 22:00

Title fight night

Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Boxing brings fight fans a stunning card from the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday. A programme packed with talent is boosted by three major title fights, including a pair of world titles. Boxing followers have plenty to look forward to this month, but this fixture will take some beating.

Top of the bill sees local fighting legend Josh Warrington defend his IBF world featherweight title against Mexican Luis Alberto Lopez over 12 rounds. A capacity crowd will back Warrington in his home city as those in attendance hope to roar their man on to another important defence. The right result on Saturday would push Josh into contention for a unification bout, with some huge names on the horizon.

Warrington comeback continues

Warrington is among the best-supported and most popular fighters in the United Kingdom. He has been campaigning at the top of the sport for most of his career and has been involved in memorable contests. He may not get the credit he deserves outside of the game, and he'd probably go unnoticed on many high streets in England. But not Leeds. In Leeds, Josh is the main man. He's the fighting pride of a region fiercely protective of their boxers, and they've had a few crackers over the years.

Josh brings a professional record of 31 wins against one defeat and a single draw. Both negatives on his card were inflicted by another Mexican, Mauricio Lara, who stunned UK sport by dismantling his opponent inside nine rounds. Josh looked tight at the weight and not his energetic self that night, but he was robbed of a chance to redeem himself when the rematch was halted after two rounds due to an accidental head clash.

Since those two fights against Lara that failed to produce a win for the Leeds Warrior, Warrington has fought only once. He beat Spain's Kiko Martinez at this venue back in March, knocking his opponent to the canvas in the opening round before stopping him in seven. That was despite suffering a broken jaw during the bout. Another win will net backers 4/6, or you can play the method of victory. Warrington on points is Evens, while the KO/TKO is 6/1. All quotes have been taken from the Betfair Sportsbook.

Lopez has nothing to lose

Mexico's Lopez arrives in England knowing he's the underdog, the crowd will be against him, and he'll do well to get any favours from the officials. But he has a reason to be confident. Going in as the outsider is never a problem for a strong and talented Mexican fighter, and Lopez will be no different. He'll arrive in the UK looking to concentrate on his own game, push his opponent back and silence the crowd. If he can do that, he'll start to fancy his chances of scoring an upset.

Luis brings a professional card that lists 26 wins against two defeats, with 15 KO wins and both losses on the scorecards. At just 5ft 4 inches tall, he's far from the biggest featherweight, but he's strong, works hard, and what he concedes in height, he more than makes up for in work ethic. Both defeats came earlier in his career when Luis lost a split decision to Abraham Montoya for a Mexican title in 2018. He then went unbeaten until running into Ruben Villa in the United States in the spring of 2019.

Since his last defeat, Lopez has fought and won nine times, with seven coming inside the distance. But he was beating inferior opponents compared to the one he'll face on Saturday. This is a major step up in class for the Mexican, and we'll quickly find out just how good he is when the first bell rings. Warrington won't hang around, that's for sure. You can back Lopez for victory at odds of 2.265/4 on the Betfair Exchange. A KO/TKO is available at 3.211/5, and that's deemed more likely than the "away" fighter winning over the judges at 6.05/1.

Size and strength will make the difference

The champion is the naturally bigger man of the two, enjoying a three-inch height advantage and a noticeable reach advantage over the Mexican. When the bell goes, we also expect Warrington to be much heavier than the man in the opposite corner.

Warrington will use his size to rack up the early rounds before his opponent grows into the contest. Lopez will be encouraged by the victory of his countryman Lara here, but don't expect a repeat performance. Back the bigger fighter to win on points and end the year on a high.