John Ryder v Daniel Jacobs: Miracle Man has plenty left in the tank

Matchroom Sports supremo Eddie Hearn stages a seven-fight card from the stunning Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday. Ellie Scotney takes on Jorgelina Guanini for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental female super bantamweight title in one of the night's main attractions. Top of the bill pairs Britain's John Ryder with experienced American Daniel Jacobs over 12 rounds.

This is a must-win outing for Ryder as he aims to clamber back into title contention. In Jacobs, he faces a top name and an opponent here to win, but all the pressure is on the hard-hitting Londoner as he continues his comeback following a 2019 points defeat to Callum Smith in Liverpool.

The Gorilla targets a treble

Ryder heads into fight number 36 of his professional career, looking for a treble after scoring back to back wins in his last two outings. At present, the Gorilla's card reads 30 wins against five defeats, with 17 knockout victories and only one defeat coming inside the distance. The spare KO/TKO loss came at the hands of Nick Blackwell back in 2015 with the British middleweight title on the line.

John's most recent loss was inflicted by Mundo Smith just over two years ago in a memorable contest. Both gladiators finished that bout with nasty cuts above the eye, but Smith dug deep in the later rounds to get the win. Since then, Ryder has beaten American Mick Guy on points in Hollywood over 10 rounds before stopping Josef Jurko in Austria, ending things in round five of eight.

Ryder now faces a step up in class of opponent as he prepares for Jacobs, but the Brit has momentum behind him and goes in with confidence high in the camp. He is second favourite to win this fight on the Betfair Exchange with odds of 2.568/5 offered. In the method of victory betting, Ryder is 3.39/4 to win on points while a KO/TKO is 5.85/1.

Jacobs has won his last two

Like the man starting in the opposite corner, Jacobs begins this contest following two wins in his last two fights. The New Yorker carries a record of 37 wins against three losses. Of those victories, 30 have been by way of knockout, resulting in a fearsome 75% KO average. That's sure to give Team Ryder plenty to think about. From those defeats, one was by stoppage, a fifth-round TKO against Dmitry Pirog in 2010.

It's fair to assume that we can ignore that stoppage defeat to Pirog when building our predictions for this contest. Since that loss, Jacobs has taken both Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez the distance, losing to both greats of the game on points. Triple G and Canelo are two huge punchers, and not many fighters have heard the final bell against either, so to take them the distance shows what the American is made of.

Since losing to Canelo in Las Vegas with three versions of the world middleweight title on the line, Miracle Man has stopped Julio Caesar Chavez Jr inside five rounds before edging Gabriel Rosado by a split decision. That last outing was in November 2020, meaning Jacobs returns from a spell on the sidelines looking to kick his career back into gear. Jacobs is 1.728/11 for the win with a points victory 2.3411/8 and the KO/TKO 5.59/2.

The value's with Jacobs

Ryder is a great fighter and showed when pushing Smith hard that he belongs at the head table. He is good enough to work his way back into contention for a world title, but he's taking a real risk here in facing a world-class fighter in Jacobs.

It's still unclear how much Jacobs has left in the tank following that loss to Canelo and over a year on the sidelines, but if the sport and this fight hold his interest, he's good enough to take the win back to New York. The betting value is with Jacobs here.