Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Back Juggernaut to score an important KO win

British boxing returns with a bang on Saturday as the new season begins with a thrilling contest at the O2 Arena in London. Popular British heavyweights Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora go head-to-head at the North Greenwich venue before a capacity crowd and the live TNT Sports cameras. But which gladiator will claim glory?

Joyce knows Saturday is a must-win following back-to-back stoppage defeats to China's big-punching Zhilei Zhang in the UK capital. Chisora appreciates his title days are behind him, but he scored an upset win over Gerald Washington here in his most recent outing.

Will Joyce get his career back on track, or will Chisora prove that he remains a dangerous player in the top division? Read Frankie Monkhouse's big-fight preview and make your predictions on the Betfair website or mobile app.

Juggernaut back on track

Putney's Joyce travels across the city with his professional boxing card detailing 16 wins against two defeats, with all but one of his victories coming inside the distance. Both defeats were knockouts inflicted by Zhang in round six at the Copperbox and round three at Wembley Arena. The 38-year-old is currently ranked number four in the UK and nine in the world.

Despite those devastating losses to Zhang, Juggernaut bounced back with a useful stoppage win over Kash Ali in Birmingham. Ali fell in the final round of a contest set for 10, floored by a hard right when he thought he had done enough to make it to the judges' decision. It was a satisfactory win for Joe, and 10 more competitive rounds under his belt. He'll be eager to build on that March victory with another win inside the distance.

Chisora brings the WAR

Chisora has been a fantastic servant to British heavyweight boxing over the years. He wasn't always an exemplary professional, but he has given followers some fascinating nights and memorable fights. His nickname, WAR, is hard-earned and well-deserved as he continues to pack out the O2 Arena with fight fans from across the UK. Another all-action performance is expected.

Chisora's boxing record tells a story of a career spent at the top end of UK and world heavyweight boxing. He prepares for a meeting with Joyce with his record showing 34 wins against 13 defeats, meaning Derek has 31 fights more experience than the man starting in the opposite corner. He was cut down inside 10 rounds by Tyson Fury at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2022 but responded to out-point respected American Washington over 10 rounds at this venue last summer.

Side with Joe's strength and size

As is often the case when Chisora's involved, especially at the O2 Arena, excitement is guaranteed. Derek faces another popular Londoner in Joe, and an opponent who knows he must win. Juggernaut is the favourite, but he'll be pushed hard by a dogged and determined opponent that loves performing before a huge audience and giving fans the action they crave.

Chisora will come to fight; he knows no other approach, but that will play into the hands of Joyce, who will dictate the bout from distance with his lance of a left hand. Expect Joyce to score freely with his jab, build a lead on the scorecards, cause damage to the face of his opponent, and score a mid to late rounds stoppage win.

