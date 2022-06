Joe Joyce v Christian Hammer

Saturday, 22:00

Live on BT Sport

Juggernaut returns

Joe Joyce makes his long-awaited return to the ring when facing respected German-based Christian Hammer over 12 rounds on Saturday at Wembley Arena.

The hard-hitting duo contest WBC Silver and WBO International titles in what is expected to be an explosive battle. Both men bring power and experience to the big stage, but who will get the win needed to catapult them towards a shot at the world championship?

Joyce must get a move on

Despite being a former Olympic Games silver medallist with an impressive 13-fight unbeaten record as a professional, Joyce stands as one of the most underrated fighters on the heavyweight scene, even in the United Kingdom. The Londoner is ranked fourth in the UK, making him the most dangerous fighter after Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Joe's listed seventh in the world but hopes to climb the ladder with an impressive win in his home city this weekend. The Brit hasn't fought since stopping Carlos Takam at this venue last summer, and, for a fighter who is now 36-years-old, that inactivity is far from ideal.

The Juggernaut is behind schedule in terms of his ability, but knows what is required of him if he's to move into contention for a shot at the big names of the division, including Fury, Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. He must continue his winning form by beating Hammer, then get back into the gym and push for another outing before the end of the year.

Knockout form

Joyce has stopped all but one of his previous opponents, with American Bryant Jennings lasting 12 rounds at the O2 Arena three years ago. Since then, Joyce has dispatched Michael Wallisch inside three, Daniel Dubois in 10 and Takam before the end of round six.

Joyce has been marked as a 1.021/50 favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook, and that price drives members into the specials. Another KO/TKO win can be followed on the method of victory market at 1.171/6, while the points win can be backed at 4.57/2.

Hammer here to cause an upset

If you know heavyweight boxing, you will know Hammer. He is an experienced fighter and former European champion who has been a fantastic servant to the sport. He arrives in London with the respect of his fellow professionals, who know the visiting fighter is as dangerous as he has always been due to his knockout power and unrelenting ambition.

The 34-year-old was born in Romania but has spent most of his career boxing out of Germany, winning a clutch of ranking titles, including the European gong. He has faced his fair share of British opponents over the years, including Danny Williams, Fury, Michael Sprott, David Price and Hughie Fury.

Christian will arrive in the UK with a professional boxing record detailing 27 wins against nine defeats with 17 KO victories and four of his losses coming inside the distance.

He has faced champions including Fury, Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin, but he has won only half of his last 10 bouts.

Poor run of form

Hammer suffered back-to-back defeats against Hughie, who stopped him in five rounds and Cuban Frank Sanchez, who beat him on points. He was last seen winning, knocking out the unknown Bosnian Drazan Janjanin in a round but with the beaten man already having 34 defeats on his card, we won't get too carried away with that result.

There are no surprises in the pre-fight odds on the Betfair Sportsbook, with Hammer trading at 1716/1 to claim an unlikely victory in London. A KO/TKO is 2322/1, or supporters can take a punt on a points win at 3635/1.

Stick with the home win

Hammer is much more talented than his fight winner odds suggest, but we are happy to lend our support to the home favourite. Joyce is a fighter gifted with an accurate, powerful jab, and his left hand will win this contest.

Neither man involved is a particularly fast starter, so this one should go into the later rounds, although the scoring judges sitting at ringside won't be kept too busy. Joyce will take his time and get that piston-like jab firing before moving in for a stoppage in the middle rounds.