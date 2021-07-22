Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam: Juggernaut gamble to pay off with another impressive win

Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam

Saturday, 22:00

Live on BT Sport

Stacked card from Wembley

Followers of British boxing welcome a stacked summer card from Wembley Arena on Saturday. The show promoted by Frank Warren boasts ten bouts, with four for respected titles. There are some exciting contests on the bill, but there can be no doubting the main event as unbeaten English heavyweight Joe Joyce returns.

Juggernaut returns to the ring for the first time since November, but there will be no easing back in for the towering Londoner. He takes on Carlos Takam over 12 rounds with the WBC Silver and WBO International belts on the line.

This is another gamble for Team Joyce, but one they are expected to win. Predict the winner and target a profit in the main event by betting on the Betfair Exchange. There are plenty of exciting markets to get involved with.

Juggernaut knows time is against him

Joyce recorded the biggest win of his fledgling career last time when scoring a stunning knockout victory over local rival Daniel Dubois. The 35-year-old from Putney made a mockery of what was billed as a 50/50, making full use of his strong jab. The shuddering shots delivered by Juggernaut that evening in Westminster forced Triple D to take a knee from what was later confirmed as a broken eye socket.

It was surprising to see Joe take so long to return to action, but he's back and ready to make up for lost time. He's currently ranked fifth in the UK and 13th in the world but would improve on his global standing with another impressive win in this bout. Due to his age, Joyce knows he doesn't have the luxury of hanging around. He must force himself into contention for a crack at the world heavyweight title within the next 18 months.

Bettors who were impressed with his win over Dynamite have been keen to stay on the right side of Juggernaut. The fight winner betting available on the Betfair Exchange has Joyce trading at 1.11/10. A 12th knockout win from 13 fights is 1.4640/85 with a first points win in over two years 3.7511/4.

Takam is no stranger to an upset

Takam arrives in London eager to cause an upset and spoil the party for his opponent and supporters packed inside Wembley Arena. Followers of British boxing will be familiar with the hard-working African now based in Nevada, USA. The well-travelled opponent brings a professional CV detailing 39 wins against five defeats and one draw.

Carlos has faced many of the top names in the division during his career. He has recently shared a ring with Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua, Joe Parker, and Alexander Povetkin. He went the distance with Parker but was stopped in 10 by Povetkin and AJ, then taken out inside eight rounds by WAR Chisora. Despite those losses, Takam arrives on the back of an impressive four-fight winning run with the last three on points.

At 40 years old, it would be fair to assume Takam is past his best and fighting only for the money, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Despite his age, he is fresh, hard-working, and always honest. Promoters know exactly what they are getting with him. Takam to win this fight is 11.521/2.

Takam is made for Joyce

Takam is tough, works hard and is always in great shape. It's hard not to like him, but he's not exactly a mobile boxer. He comes to fight, marches forward in straight lines and aims to get his powerful shots off. That tactic will suit Joyce perfectly.

The home fighter will get straight back on that devastating jab and catch Takam on the way in. It shouldn't be long before the force of those punches and the pace of the fight catches up with Takam, and he'll be saved by the referee.