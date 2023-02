Paul calls out four-time world champ Froch

Twitter beef to be settled in the ring?

Jake Paul was backed on Betfair to beat Tommy Fury in their hotly-antcipated fight on Sunday.

The American, who is a Youtuber turned prizefighter, is 4/5 in the match odds, while Fury, the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, can be backed at 6/5.

Wide range of Betfair markets for big fight

Paul is 5/2 to win by a knockout but Fury, who has eight wins from eight fights, could push him close. We may be in for a long and riveting bout in Saudi Arabia.

Fury is 5/1 to win on points and he is talking a good fight, saying that Paul will never fight again after the Brit has finished with him.

But based on the odds, Fury, 23, is going to need to muster the underdog spirit his famous brother showed to first tie with and then beat Deontay Wilder.

Perhaps Tyson can pass on some tips between now and Sunday night.

There's certainly a lot on the line and not just the prize money. The WBC announced that they would give Paul a place in their world rankings at cruiserweight if he wins.

The was surprising and controversial as the 26-year-old has so far only beaten another influencer, a basketball player and MMA fighters in his boxing bouts.

Froch v Paul beef to be settled in ring?

Carl Froch, the British ex-boxer who retired in 2014, may be up next for the confident Paul if he beats Fury on Saturday.

An unlikely beef broke out on Twitter after the American called out the 45-year-old.

Froch dismissed Paul as "a performing clown" while Paul claimed he had earned in one year of boxing what Froch made in his entire career.

It's childish stuff but could it be settled by the pair going man to man in the ring?

Froch said that if Paul beats Fury on Saturday then he would be willing to talk with the American. The plot thickens ahead of an intriguing bout this weekend when anything could happen.