Jaime Munguia v Gary O'Sullivan: Odds are stacked against Spike in San Antonio gamble

Jaime Munguia v Gary O'Sullivan

Sunday, 04:00

Live on Sky Sports

Experts predicting an early night

Popular Irish super welterweight Gary O'Sullivan takes on a massive gamble when travelling to San Antonio this weekend to battle highly-rated and unbeaten Mexican boxing sensation Jaime Munguia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, but few followers of the sport are predicting it will last the distance and test those scoring.

Munguia is the number one rated fighter in the world in the division, his opponent ranked no higher than 21st. We have witnessed some famous upsets in the fight game recently but Spike returning to Cork with the victory would rank amongst the biggest shocks of them all. The betting suggests he doesn't have a chance, but nothing can be taken for granted.

Munguia a pound-for-pound great

The 23-year-old Munguia brings a professional record detailing 34 wins from as many fights, scoring 27 of those victories by way of knockout. The resulting near 80% KO average means he is one of the most feared men in and around the super welterweight division and the frightening thing is he has not yet reached his prime.

The fighting pride of Tijuana, Mexico is a 6ft orthodox who made his professional bow back in 2013 with a second round stoppage and that set the standard for his career. He has claimed several titles over the years, including the WBO world title. British fight fans will remember Jaime from a convincing points win over Liam Smith in Las Vegas almost two years ago.

Despite Munguia's incredible punch power, accuracy and knockout ratio, two of his last three fights went the 12 rounds distance, beating Takeshi Inoue by unanimous decision before edging Dennis Hogan by majority next time out. He was last seen halting Patrick Allotey inside four back in the summer before an appreciative Carson audience.

O'Sullivan a game challenger

Gary O'Sullivan is a man better known to casual followers of UK and Irish boxing. The 35-year-old from Cork, Ireland boards a plane with his CV showing 30 wins against three defeats. Twenty-one of his victories have come inside the distance with two of those three losses also coming early. Spike isn't the best fighter at the weight but he's an entertaining sort who's prepared to fall on his sword.

Three defeats may stand out when sharing a ring with an unbeaten opponent but, when remembering the class O'Sullivan has shared a ring with, his losses are easy to forgive. The first of them came against two-weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders on points in 2013 before being stopped inside seven by Chris Eubank Jr in 2015. Spike was then blown away in the opening round by Canadian David Lemieux in 2018.

Since that early stoppage, Gary has fought to get his career back on track. He bounced back to winning ways at the earliest opportunity with an eight rounds points cheer over experienced Gabor Gorbics before beating American Khiary Gray inside six last time out. That win came in March of last year, the inactivity since doing little to inspire confidence in an upset win.

Jolly expected to score another KO win

The current betting on the Betfair Sportsbook is as expected with Munguia priced as favourite. Those looking to stick with the form Mexican will find no more than 1/25 available on him collecting career win number 35. That will force backers into the specials where another KO/TKO is 1/5, the points cheer a chunky 9/2.

If Spike is to win in San Antonio he will do so against the expectations of traders. The Irishman has been written off, so much so there's a heavyweight 10/1 on the sportsbook about him winning the fight by any means possible. A KO/TKO is 12/1, the points cheer 50/1.