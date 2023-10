Huge heavyweight double bill could take place in the Spring

An historic undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could take place on the same night as former champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder do battle, AJ has sensationally revealed today.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Joshua said, "They want to put Usyk-Fury, Joshua-Wilder on the same night".

Terms for both fights have reportedly been agreed with the Fury v Usky fight - a first undisputed heavyweight clash in the four-belt era - due to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, no date has been set for that fight, and while AJ v Wilder has also been agreed, no date or venue has been arranged for that heavyweight clash.

Fury is currently in Riyadh as he has an upcoming non-title bout against MMA star Francis Ngannou on Saturday, for which he is a red hot favourite at 1/121.08 to win.

If the WBC champion comes through that fight unscathed then an undisputed heavyweight title contest against WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk is the next logical fight.

Joshua went on to say, "When Fury gets through Ngannou, it is going to be late October, early November, so I doubt he will now prepare for Usyk and fight in December, it's too short," said Joshua.

"So the next window will probably be in March-April, so that's probably when the undisputed fight will potentially happen.

"Then obviously what we are being told is they want to make it a mega card and they like the sound of Joshua v Wilder on the same card as well."

Fury and Wilder odds on favourites to win

If the double bill does go ahead, it will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated nights in boxing history that will draw audiences from all corners of the globe.

The Betfair Sportsbook already have markets for both fights with Fury a 4/91.43 favourites to beat Usyk (9/52.78), while Wilder - who was defeated twice by Fury - can be backed at 4/71.56 to beat Joshua (7/52.40).