Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul: YouTuber should be 5000/1 for exhibition but expect a few rounds

Mayweather v Paul

Monday, 04:00

Live on Sky Sports Box Office

It happening, unfortunately

It was probably one of boxing's worst kept secrets, but avid fans of the noble art had been holding on to the slim hope that it wasn't true.

The self-proclaimed 'best ever' Floyd Mayweather will emerge from retirement, once again, to face YouTuber Logan Paul.

What has been billed as an exhibition bout will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6. If Mayweather's last appearance in the ring against UFC fighter Conor McGregor upset you, this return could prove to be the final nail in the coffin of boxing.

Erect the headstone. It's dead and buried.

Out of the mouth of babes

Let's step back from the hype trying to validate this bout and see what's going on. Who is Logan Paul?

He's what's known as a YouTuber. Eh?

I didn't know, so quickly conducted my research and asked my kids to clarify.

Callum, aged 5, shrugs and returns to watching cartoons on his iPad.

Charlotte, aged 3, in her delightful west of Scotland accent, "ah don't know."

Tough crowd.

What is a Logan Paul?

All joking aside, Logan may not be a respected name in the boxing world. Still, he is very talented at what he does and is an intelligent kid, turning what was once a hobby into a multi-million dollar business. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to dub him the Mayweather of his game.

That's all well and good, but what has that got to do with boxing? Taking part in the fight game appears to be the latest opportunity to get attention online. It's the 2021 version of dancing upstairs on TikTok.

The 26-year-old American has had only one boxing bout previously, and he lost. Nicknamed Maverick, Paul suffered a split decision points defeat against long-term rival Olajide William Olatunji.

That's one more appearance in a boxing ring than McGregor had when easily beaten by Mayweather in the summer of 2017, of course.

What's in it for Floyd?

Why is one of the sport's greatest ever fighters, who retired with a stunning 50-0-0 record, back in a boxing ring? And why, at 44 years old, is he messing around with a novice boxer?

Why does Floyd do anything? Money, and lots of it. Mayweather explained his thinking behind this fight.

TBE told fans he could earn $25m to fight a regular boxer but will rake in around $100m for this bout. What's more, any proper boxing match would likely be 12 rounds due to Mayweather's experience. He'll move around with Logan for eight rounds in an exhibition, knowing losing is impossible.

You've got to admire Floyd. He's as shrewd as the man standing in the opposite corner. But this is his world. The YouTuber is entering Mayweather's place of business, taking him on in a sport he has made his own since debuting with a second-round TKO win back in 1996.

A boxing technician

Reminding ourselves of Mayweather's professional boxing career, he won 27 of his 50 bouts by knockout, stopping Victor Ortiz and Ricky Hatton. However, he is a boxing technician, and after having too much skill for Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, and Saul Alvarez, will Logan prove to be a match for Mayweather? Don't answer that, please.

Let's not be too harsh on the pair though. David Haye and Derek Chisora once had to be kept apart by a steel fence at Upton Park and are now workmates.

Mayweather will put on a show

Mayweather has vowed to go out and have some fun in his exhibition bout with Paul. He'll do what he did against McGregor and entertain the crowd without putting himself in any danger.

He'll show flashes of his ability, prove he still has his famous speed and demonstrate the ringcraft that made him a worldwide celebrity. All the time showing the man who's picking up the bill a taste of what it's like to share a ring with a pound-for-pound legend.

Paul will get his money's worth

If you are going to watch the circus, which I'm not ashamed to say I will, you may as well profit from the action. This will be similar to the betting for Mayweather - McGregor in that Paul is so popular and well supported that he can't be written off in the odds.

In reality, Paul to beat Mayweather should be 5000/1. But the market makes that impossible and he's 4/1. So plenty will be interested in backing Mayweather to win at 1/7. As it's only eight rounds, and he's being paid handsomely, I expect Floyd to give Paul the experience he's helping to fund.

The betting

Mayweather will slip, slide, avoid the telegraphed shots of Paul and stick out the odd jab, although you'd expect him to aim for a knockout eventually as there will be no 'winner' if it goes the distance, under the exhibition rules announced on June 3.