</div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/frank-monkhouse/">Frank Monkhouse</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-28">28 July 2023</time></li> <li>03:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points", "name": "Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points", "description": "In the early hours of Sunday Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford clash in the fight fans have been longing to see. Boxing betting expert Frankie Monkhouse bel...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-28T11:58:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-28T13:27:00+01:00", "articleBody": "In the early hours of Sunday Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford clash in the fight fans have been longing to see. Boxing betting expert Frankie Monkhouse believes he has solved the puzzle... Favourite faces tough test in Vegas Unbeaten boxers set for long night Back Crawford to win on points Errol Spence Jr v Terence CrawfordSunday, 05:00Live on TNT Sports A meeting of two greats Errol Spence Jr and Terence 'Bud' Crawford face-off in the ring on Saturday when disputing four versions of the world welterweight title. The IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO straps are up for grabs in this winner-takes-all contest at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. But who will leave with the straps and the glory? It has been years in the making, but finally, boxing lovers get an answer to the question - who is best? The undefeated Spence Jr or his opponent Crawford with the unblemished record? Someone's 0 has to go. Bud is the hot favourite The market went up on the Betfair Sportsbook when the fight was announced, and there hasn't been much movement in the odds since. The Betfair Exchange makes for exciting reading with users in a rush to support Crawford. Bud is the pre-fight favorite at [1.76], and the odds suggest he need only turn up to ensure the desired result. But we know that's not the case. This is a meeting of two greats and experienced fight fans know anything can and often does happen in the notoriously unpredictable noble art. So why are the bettors in such a rush to join Camp Crawford? His stunning 39-0-0 record may have something to do with it. The 35-year-old southpaw from Nebraska remains unbeaten since making his professional debut in 2008. Since then, he has taken on and beaten all comers, refusing to dodge an opponent. Crawford's last five fights have brought him victory over Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, and, most recently, David Avanesyan. He has won his last 10 by KO/TKO but knows a stoppage win over Spence Jr would eclipse them all. Fancy Crawford for the win? He's [3.8] for an 11th stoppage and [2.66] for a first points win since Viktor Postol. The Truth is out for victory Spence Jr will duck between the ropes on fight night with a 28-0-0 record. The 33-year-old Southpaw from Texas has been a professional since 2012 and has climbed to the summit of the welterweight division. He enjoys a slight height and reach advantage over his rival and hopes to use those qualities to propel him to victory. A win on Saturday would cement Errol's place as the number one welterweight on the planet and spot in the history books. The underdog may have been written off by Exchange bettors, but his flawless record and near-80% knockout ratio make it difficult to understand why. He was last in action when dealing with Yordenis Ugas inside 10 rounds of a fight scheduled for the dozen at the AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington. The Truth took control in the second half of the contest, causing referee Laurence Cole to intervene, saving the beaten man from any further punishment. Will Spence cause another massive upset on his return to Las Vegas? He was last seen in this part of the world in 2015 when stopping Phil Lo Greco inside three rounds at the MGM Grand. Fancy Spencer for a 29th career triumph as a professional? Errol is [2.6] for the outright win, but there's more in the method of victory market. A KO/TKO will net you [7.4], while a points win will return [3.75] if this tests the judges. We're in for a long night Forget the hype, promises from both camps to hurt the other, and the genuine needle we've seen between the two camps during the build-up. This is a meeting of two supreme athletes at the peak of their powers, and being southpaws, there won't be a quick fix. Settle down in plenty of time for the first bell, relax and enjoy. This will not be the sport of throwing bombs in anger, but the art of hitting and not being hit. There's a lot going on behind the scenes between Crawford and Spence's backroom staff. The man from Nebraska must keep his mind on the job, but he's good enough and talented enough to do that. This will be a cracker and live up to all expectations. If you love beautiful boxing, you don't want to miss this. Crawford has been around a long time but hasn't been in many wars. He's a regular a Vegas and has a huge support there. Terence is also the more experienced fighter by 11 fights and an astonishing 82 rounds. That would be a worry if he were past his best, showing signs of a tough career and nearing retirement. But none of that applies. Crawford is a master tactician, and his experience will prove the difference with a points win. <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Terence-Crawford.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Terence-Crawford.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Terence-Crawford.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Terence-Crawford.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Boxer Terence Crawford">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Terence Crawford's experience will be the telling factor in Las Vegas</figcaption>
</div> Boxing betting expert Frankie Monkhouse believes he has solved the puzzle...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Favourite faces tough test in Vegas</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Unbeaten boxers set for long night</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back Crawford to win on points</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/boxing/market/1.212387275">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford</a></strong><br><strong>Sunday, 05:00</strong><br><strong>Live on TNT Sports</strong></p><h2>A meeting of two greats</h2><p></p><p>Errol Spence Jr and Terence 'Bud' Crawford face-off in the ring on Saturday when disputing four versions of the world welterweight title. The IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO straps are up for grabs in this winner-takes-all contest at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. But who will leave with the straps and the glory?</p><p>It has been years in the making, but finally, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">boxing lovers</a> get an answer to the question - who is best? The undefeated Spence Jr or his opponent Crawford with the unblemished record? Someone's 0 has to go.</p><h2>Bud is the hot favourite</h2><p></p><p>The market went up on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/boxing/boxing-matches/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford/32243320">Betfair Sportsbook</a> when the fight was announced, and there hasn't been much movement in the odds since. The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/boxing/market/1.212387275"><strong>Betfair Exchange makes for exciting reading</strong></a> with users in a rush to support Crawford.</p><p>Bud is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/boxing/market/1.212387275">pre-fight favorite at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a>, and the odds suggest he need only turn up to ensure the desired result. But we know that's not the case.</p><p>This is a meeting of two greats and experienced fight fans know anything can and often does happen in the notoriously unpredictable noble art. So why are the bettors in such a rush to join Camp Crawford?</p><p>His stunning 39-0-0 record may have something to do with it. The 35-year-old southpaw from Nebraska remains unbeaten since making his professional debut in 2008. Since then, he has taken on and beaten all comers, refusing to dodge an opponent.</p><p>Crawford's last five fights have brought him victory over Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, and, most recently, David Avanesyan. He has won his last 10 by KO/TKO but knows a stoppage win over Spence Jr would eclipse them all.</p><p>Fancy Crawford for the win? He's <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> for an 11th stoppage and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/boxing/market/1.212387275"><b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.66</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> for a first points win since Viktor Postol.</a></p><h2>The Truth is out for victory</h2><p></p><p>Spence Jr will duck between the ropes on fight night with a 28-0-0 record. The 33-year-old Southpaw from Texas has been a professional since 2012 and has climbed to the summit of the welterweight division.</p><p>He enjoys a slight height and reach advantage over his rival and hopes to use those qualities to propel him to victory. A win on Saturday would cement Errol's place as the number one welterweight on the planet and spot in the history books.</p><p>The underdog may have been written off by Exchange bettors, but his flawless record and near-80% knockout ratio make it difficult to understand why. He was last in action when dealing with Yordenis Ugas inside 10 rounds of a fight scheduled for the dozen at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.</p><p>The Truth took control in the second half of the contest, causing referee Laurence Cole to intervene, saving the beaten man from any further punishment.</p><p>Will Spence cause another massive upset on his return to Las Vegas? He was last seen in this part of the world in 2015 when stopping Phil Lo Greco inside three rounds at the MGM Grand.</p><p>Fancy Spencer for a 29th career triumph as a professional? Errol is <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> for the outright win, but there's more in the method of victory market. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/boxing/market/1.212387275">A KO/TKO will net you <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b></a>, while a points win will return <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> if this tests the judges.</p><h2>We're in for a long night</h2><p></p><p>Forget the hype, promises from both camps to hurt the other, and the genuine needle we've seen between the two camps during the build-up. This is a meeting of two supreme athletes at the peak of their powers, and being southpaws, there won't be a quick fix.</p><p>Settle down in plenty of time for the first bell, relax and enjoy. This will not be the sport of throwing bombs in anger, but the art of hitting and not being hit.</p><p>There's a lot going on behind the scenes between Crawford and Spence's backroom staff. The man from Nebraska must keep his mind on the job, but he's good enough and talented enough to do that.</p><p>This will be a cracker and live up to all expectations. If you love beautiful boxing, you don't want to miss this.</p><p>Crawford has been around a long time but hasn't been in many wars. He's a regular a Vegas and has a huge support there. Terence is also the more experienced fighter by 11 fights and an astonishing 82 rounds. That would be a worry if he were past his best, showing signs of a tough career and nearing retirement. But none of that applies. Crawford is a master tactician, and his experience will prove the difference with a points win.

Back Crawford on points @ 2.66 