Devin Haney v George Kambosos Jr

Sunday, 10:00

Live on BT Sport

Sunday delight

Fight fans have a Sunday morning treat in store as Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne with WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight world titles on the line.

It's an early start on the day of rest, but this card promoted by DiBella Entertainment shouldn't be missed as two class operators go toe-to-toe. The lightweight division is packed with talent, and here we have two main players in the division.

Who will come out on top, the Dream from the United States or Australia's Kambosos? You can make predictions and place bets at Betfair.

American unbeaten in 27

Haney travels Down Under with a perfect professional record detailing 27 wins from as many bouts with no fewer than 15 knockouts. The 23-year-old from Las Vegas is ranked third in the US and third in the world, behind Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez on both lists.

We last saw The Dream in action when going 27-not-out with a points victory over Joseph Diaz at the MGM Grand in Sin City before Christmas. That was a comfortable win on the scorecards, with margins of four, six and six rounds proving it.

He beat the rugged and well-respected Jorge Linares on points in the fight before, and we note each of his last four have travelled the 12 round distance.

Bettors are coming in support of the away win, and you'll find Haney trading at 1.794/5 on the Betfair Exchange to continue a winning streak dating back to December 2015. A fifth points win in a row is 2.226/5, which sits above a KO/TKO at 87/1 in the method of victory.

Ferocious gets his reward

Kambosos brings a perfect 20-0-0 record, with half of his victories scored inside the distance. The 28-year-old from Melbourne has been rewarded for that impressive run with a world title fight in his home city, where he'll be cheered on by a fiercely loyal support.

The home town fighter known as Ferocious has been in eye-catching form, and he announced himself to global boxing fans with a stunning split decision win over Welshman Lee Selby at Wembley in October 2020.

Since then, he has boxed and defeated pound for pound star Teofimo Lopez, flooring the previously unbeaten American in round one before clambering off the canvas himself in round 10.

Kambosos was the underdog against Selby and Lopez but deserved the victory against both men, and he'll be hoping for another upset on home turf. The fight winner betting has Kambosos at 2.466/4 with a fourth points win on the bounce 3.55/2 while a KO/TKO will net you 7.26/1.

Aussie's luck will run dry

Kambosos is a talented fighter and a deserving champion who has done things the hard way. He fully deserves his night in Melbourne, but he has been a little fortunate in recent bouts, winning his last three on a split decision. That's just a little too close for comfort, and his luck will run dry.

Haney is another step up in class for George, and although the American must work hard to win over the judges away from home, he has the skills to do just that. Devin is a patient, intelligent fighter who will remain competitive during the expected fast start from his opponent before taking control in the second half of the contest.