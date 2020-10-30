Derek Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk: Favourite will survive a Halloween scare to slay vicious WAR

Derek Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk

It's the biggest fight of the year for British boxing fans as popular Londoner Derek Chisora aims to hand talented Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk an introduction to the dangers of heavyweight boxing as well as a first career defeat. There will be no fans inside the Wembley Arena on Saturday, but a bumper audience will follow the fight live on PPV.

The build-up to this grudge match has been entertaining and, unlike other high-profile heavyweight bouts, the bout will live up to the hype. Fans are guaranteed drama from the opening bell with underdog Chisora aiming to use his strength and punch power to cut down former cruiserweight world champion Usyk.

The Kyiv fighter has ideas of joining Evander Holyfield and David Haye as a cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion. If he's to have any chance of achieving that remarkable feat, he knows he must defeat Chisora in style.

Chisora on a three-fight winning run

Since making his professional debut back in 2007 with a second-round TKO win over journeyman Istvan Kecskes at Wembley, Finchley's Chisora has seen it all in boxing. The 36-year-old brings a CV detailing 32 wins against nine defeats with 23 of those victories coming by way of knockout. He has also been stopped three times himself. WAR was blasted out in five by now advisor Haye in 2012 at Upton Park, 10 by Tyson Fury and 11 against Dillian Whyte. He did drag Wladimir Klitschko the 12 rounds distance in a points loss for the WBC world title almost nine years ago.

His most recent defeat came against Whyte when downed in the penultimate round despite leading on the scorecards at the time of the stoppage. Since then, Derek has won each of his three comeback bouts, scoring knockouts in his two most recent starts. He was last seen getting rid of David Price inside four rounds a year ago across the city at the O2 Arena.

Despite that impressive run, Chisora will enter the ring as a rank outsider on the Betfair Exchange at odds of 11/26.4 he claims what would be the biggest win of his career. There are bigger prices to be found in the specials for those happy to take more of a risk. Chisora by KO/TKO is 13/27.6 or the points verdict will net backers 24/125.

Usyk growing to the challenge

Usyk is one of the best fighters in the world today and present on most expert's pound-for-pound list. He will boost his stock further by proving he has what it takes to compete against a genuine heavyweight. The 6ft 3inch southpaw is a former cruiserweight ruler with a 17-0-0 record, 13 wins scored inside the distance.

Despite his record only one of those victories have come against a recognised fighter from the top division, stopping Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds at Wintrust Arena in Chicago last time out. That eye-catching result came over a year ago but the time out of the ring would have allowed Usyk to build muscle and grow into a bigger, better and more intimidating heavyweight. He's never going to rival the likes of Fury and Anthony Joshua in size, but he certainly wouldn't be the smallest man ever to win a world title.

Oleksandr has supporters around the world, even in the UK, and one group who appear to be fully signed up to the fan club is Betfair Exchange users. Usyk is a red hot favourite at 2/111.19 to come away with the win. A points cheer is 11/82.38 in the method of victory with the KO/TKO 11/82.38.

Boxer to beat the fighter

As the bigger and stronger man with a fearsome 56% KO average as a heavyweight, Chisora's best chance of victory here looks to be in pushing his opponent onto the ropes and landing those big hooks that took out Artur Szpilka in devastating fashion. He'll need only one opportunity but when it comes, he can't allow Usyk to tie him up on the inside.

A good boxer will always beat a good fighter and that philosophy has made readers of this column profits in past big fights. This looks a case of how Usyk wins and I expect him to stay out of trouble, box and move, building up a lead on the scorecards.