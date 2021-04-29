Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker: heavyweight hopefuls go to war in Manchester

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

Saturday, 22:30

Live on Sky Sports

One for the fans

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker has been in the pipeline for quite some time and on Saturday at the Manchester Arena the two hard-hitting heavyweights clash. There is no major belt on the line here. This is a bout for the boxing fans and could provide us with a challenger to Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury if the champions don't have a unification fight before the summer.

The fascinating thing about Saturday's match-up is both know they have to win. Defeat would end one fighter's chances of forcing their way back into contention for major honours. Victory would give the other a final shot at the big time.

WAR pushed Usyk hard

Chisora makes his first appearance since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in a thrilling contest at Wembley Arena late last year. WAR went into that bout as a massive underdog in the betting but was determined to get close to Usyk and take him down, demonstrating the difference in strength between cruiserweight and heavyweight.

That fight went the distance with Usyk winning on points, but it was closer than many had expected. Scores of 115-113, 115-113, 117-112 showed Derek wasn't out-classed and certainly wasn't in over his head against a supremely talented boxer in Usyk. The difference between that fight and this is Chisora had nothing to lose that night. He does now.

The pre-fight betting on the Betfair Exchange has Chisora at 2.9215/8 to win. Those looking for a slightly bigger price may be interested by the method of victory market. Chisora by KO/TKO is 4.84/1 with the points win 5.59/2.

Mixed bag of UK results

New Zealand's Joseph Parker makes what will be his fourth appearance in the United Kingdom. The aggregate score for Parker at present stands at one win against two defeats. The spare came in the form of a majority decision points victory over Hughie Fury in Manchester back in 2017. Since then he has lost to Anthony Joshua in Cardiff and Dillian Whyte in London, both on points.

Following that unanimous decision loss to the Bodysnatcher in 2018 Parker has scored four comeback wins with three inside the distance. His professional record now stands at 28-2-0 with 21 knockouts. The 6ft 4inch Kiwi is ranked ninth in the world, one place higher than Saturday's opponent.

On a four-fight winning run and having already boxed and beaten a good opponent at this venue, Saturday won't faze the away fighter. Parker can be backed at odds of 1.574/7 on the Betfair Exchange to win this fight. He's 3.55/2 for the KO/TKO with a points win at 2.77/4.

Chisora has the edge

Two fighters in solid form and two who enter the ring confident they have what it takes to get the win. This should be a thrilling contest for the fans. Parker was well beaten by AJ, but the fight against Whyte was a classic. We can expect something similar here.

Chisora has been boxing at a higher standard than Parker of late and that should give the Englishman an edge. He must be at his best to win but Chisora can do just that.