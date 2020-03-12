Derek Chisora v Oleksandr Usyk: WAR will provide unbeaten Usyk with a harsh introduction to the heavyweight division

Rude awakening

Derek Chisora will face former cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk on 23 May. The pair clash at the O2 Arena in Greenwich in the heavyweight division following the undefeated Ukrainian's step up late last year.

The early thinking between followers of the fight game is this will be an easy night's work for Usyk who arrives in the capital with a perfect 17-fight record, 13 of his wins coming by knockout. Others aren't so sure, believing an established heavyweight like Chisora will provide a rude awakening to life in the top weight class.

Usyk aiming for the double

This won't be 33-year-old Usyk's first visit to the United Kingdom of course. The super slick southpaw appeared at the Manchester Arena back in November 2018 when defeating fans favourite Tony Bellew inside eight rounds. WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO world cruiserweight titles were on the line that night but Oleksandr showed his class to see off a dogged and determined opponent in Bomber. He'll fancy his chances of returning to England to do the double.

The challenge presented by Chisora is very different to that of Bellow, however. In WAR, Usyk will tackle an established heavyweight with a fearsome 56% KO average. Derek has been over course and distance many times in the past, his record detailing 32 wins against nine defeats. He has stopped 23 of his previous opponents and been cut down inside the distance three times himself. This will be a harsh welcome to the heavyweights by a warrior with a real desire to win and catapult himself towards the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

WAR is coming

The home fighter may enter this bout as an underdog in the betting - the Betfair Sportsbook offering 9/2 for a Chisora upset against the 1/8 for Usyk - but he prepares in great form. Derek has won each of his last three outings since being stopped in 11 by Dillian Whyte in December 2018. In that winning trio the Londoner has scored back-to-back KO wins over Artur Szpilka in two and, most recently, David Price in four.



When addressing the media at this week's press conference to announce the fight, Chisora promised to give Usyk a painful introduction to heavyweight boxing, promising WAR is coming. The 36-year-old Finchley puncher told everyone who'd listen Usyk is heading into his backyard and will find out exactly what it's like to be hit by a heavyweight. Chisora is 11/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win by KO, Usyk 8/11 for the stoppage win in London.