Derek Chisora v Kubrat Pulev

Saturday, 22:00

Live on DAZN

The entertainer is back

On Saturday, Derek Chisora fights Kubrat Pulev in a mouth-watering heavyweight clash from the O2 Arena, London.

The show by Eddie Hearn for Matchroom brings boxing fans eight competitive bouts, but only one has dominated the headlines this week, and that's the return of WAR. Fans want to see if Del Boy has another big effort left in the tank, and we'll find out on fight night.

An unwanted treble

Chisora is one of the best-loved British heavyweights, and his army of fans will pack the Greenwich arena on Saturday, hoping to see the 38-year-old score his first win since 2019. Having lost his last three, the popular Brit knows another defeat could signal the end of his career, certainly as a major player in the top division.

Chisora's professional boxing record now reads 32 wins against 12 defeats, with 23 victories coming inside the distance and three stoppage losses.

His most recent win came almost three years ago, finishing David Price in four rounds. Chisora has since lost to Oleksandr Usyk and twice versus Joseph Parker, with all three suffered on the scorecards, including a split decision against the New Zealander in Manchester.

Despite that losing streak, Chisora will be popular in the betting and a 33rd win of his career carries odds of 3.55/2 available on the Betfair Exchange.

There's more to get excited about in the method of victory market where a third stoppage in three wins is 3.39/4 while the points victory will net you 8.415/2.

Don't underestimate The Cobra

If you know anything about modern heavyweight boxing, you'll know Pulev is a fighter who shouldn't be underestimated. The Bulgarian has been a fantastic servant to the sport, debuting with a second-round TKO in 2009. He has fought some of the division's biggest names over the years, losing only to Klitschko by fifth-round stoppage in 2014 and Anthony Joshua inside nine rounds in 2020.

Since suffering that defeat to AJ at Wembley Arena during the pandemic, Pulev has fought only once, beating American Jerry Forrest on points over 10 rounds at the Forum, Inglewood.

That win over an opponent with a 26-4-2 record and the crowd's backing helped thrust Pulev back into the limelight, and he's now ranked 18th in the world. Back-to-back wins would catapult him through the ranks and set up a Cinderella ending to a fantastic career.

Does Pulev have a chance of beating Chisora in what's certain to become a shoot-out between two experienced fighters? He's certainly good enough to win and the Betfair Exchange has 1.4640/85 available to backers on a win for Pulev. A 15th career KO/TKO win is 3.39/4 with a points win trading at 2.47/5.

Don't bank on an early night

This is a meeting of two hard-hitting fighters here to entertain and try to force one final crack at a world title but don't expect an early finish. The experience of Chisora and Pulev will ensure a tentative start to this bout with both warriors respecting their opponent's power.

Two of Pulev's last three fights have travelled the distance, with all three going beyond nine rounds. Chisora's last three bouts have all tested the scoring judges, and we're backing a points win for Derek, who will win this one on work rate.