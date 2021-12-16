Derek Chisora v Joe Parker: Visitor will be more convincing this time

Derek Chisora v Joe Parker

Saturday, 22:00

Live on DAZN

Derek Chisora takes on Joe Parker in what promises to be a thrilling rematch in the main event of Saturday's Matchroom Sports show from the Manchester Arena.

The pair have unsettled business after the New Zealander nicked a contentious split decision over WAR back in May. The Brit is out for revenge and a win that would halt his poor recent form after losing each of his last two.

Chisora and Parker served up a memorable clash at this venue with the vacant WBO Inter-Continental title on the line. More of the same is expected, and with both men believing they did enough to win the first bout, this rematch will catch fire early.

WAR suffered two narrow defeats

Chisora is a colourful fighter and is one of the best-loved characters in British boxing. The country has taken him to their hearts due to his all-action style and willingness to fight the best. He isn't always in peak physical condition, but when the Londoner is in the mood, he's a match for anyone in the top division.

He'll enjoy the backing of a capacity crowd in Manchester on Saturday, and that will ensure another big performance.

Derek enters this fight with a professional record of 32 wins against 11 defeats, with 23 victories coming by knockout and three inside the distance defeats. Chisora has won three and lost three of his last half dozen, but, more alarmingly, he has suffered defeat in each of his two most recent fights.

Those losses came against top-level opponents, dropping a narrow points defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, who went on to dethrone Anthony Joshua in his next match, and Joseph Parker, despite one judge giving Derek the decision by two rounds.

A hattrick of losses would be tough for Chisora to take, and it may force him to consider his future in boxing, especially if it's another close points defeat. The Londoner believes he should have got the decision against Usyk, and he is convinced he deserved the nod last time.

Chisora to get back to winning ways is 3.7511/4. A KO/TKO win is 5.14/1 with the points verdict trading at 6.611/2.

Parker has a point to prove

Parker is a former world heavyweight champion, losing his belt to AJ in Cardiff less than four years ago. He has become something of the forgotten man of the division, and can be found as low as sixth in the world heavyweight rankings, behind the likes of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte.

It's a fiercely competitive division, but Parker believes he deserves to be back in the title mix and challenging for his old belt. A convincing win over Chisora would help get him noticed.

The 6ft 4inch orthodox from Auckland in New Zealand returns to the United Kingdom with a 29-2-0 record, and he boasts some decent wins on his card. The 29-year-old may have lost only twice in a professional career stretching back to 2012 - one that has taken him to the very top of the sport - but it is worth noting that both defeats came in the UK.

He lost two fights on the bounce, beaten by Joshua in Wales and Whyte at the O2 Arena in London, but he beat Hughie Fury and Chisora in Manchester.

This city holds fond memories for the visitor.

Parker knows an eye-catching win on Saturday would help thrust him back towards the top names in the division, and with Tyson Fury looking for an opponent or Wilder searching for a way back in, he could set up a big fight in the first half of 2022.

You can back Parker to win at odds of 1.422/5 on the Betfair Exchange. Another points victory is 2.526/4 with a KO/TKO 32/1.

Expect more of the same from Parker

Parker is a skilled boxer with the strength to keep Chisora off. The Londoner is unlikely to out-box his opponent, and he's even less likely to bring something new to the table. This fight will be similar to the last one, with Parker winning on points.

Chisora's main hope is by grinding his rival down with pressure then taking him out with vicious hooks to the body and head. Parker must be fit and focussed, but if he's at his best, there's no reason Back Parker on points at 2.526/4why he shouldn't grab another win.