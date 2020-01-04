Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: The secret is out, the rematch is on...and Fury is favourite

The worst kept secret in boxing is now public knowledge. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face-off in a much-anticipated rematch early in 2020. February 22 has been penned in the calendar with the bout scheduled to take place at MGM Grand, Vegas.



It's a fitting backdrop for such a major contest and, despite being less than eight weeks into 2020, this one promises to take some beating for fight of the year. The American's WBC heavyweight title will be on the line as both men look to gain the win needed to propel themselves towards a unification bout with Londoner Anthony Joshua who only recently wrestled his belts back from Andy Ruiz Jr.

The build-up should be almost as entertaining as the fight itself but when the first bell rings in Sin City the talking will stop, and the war begin. Wilder and Fury believe they know each other inside out. They traded blows across 12 rounds late in 2018 in that memorable draw. They know each other's strengths and are aware of the weaknesses they must target.

Fury the better boxer

Many fight game experts are of the strong opinion Fury should have won the first fight. The Englishman boxed his way into a commanding lead on the scorecards before being caught late by his big-punching opponent. The Bronze Bomber scored knockdowns in the ninth and 12th rounds that evening, helping level up the score.

There's an argument to say Tyson was the better boxer and deserved to edge a close contest but two 10-8 rounds in the champion's favour helped close the gap. No one screamed robbery, but it was easy to feel sorry for The Gypsy King.

The unbeaten 6ft 9inch orthodox isn't a man who seeks sympathy, however, and will begin his preparations for the rematch confident he has the measure of Wilder. Now, with a few more rounds under his belt, he can go to America and finish the job started 14 months ago.

Back in the swing of things

How will this bout play out? It's worth remembering Fury took on the challenge of Wilder in only his third fight back. Going into that contest he had boxed just 14 rounds in three years since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in Germany. Since getting his life and career back on track, Tyson has now taken part in five fights over 40 rounds. He beat Otto Wallin (20-0-0) back in the summer to stretch his record to 29 wins, no defeats and one draw.

Ideally, Fury would have liked another outing around Christmas time to keep sharp, but a nasty cut suffered against Wallin ruled that out, the injury requiring 47 stitches and an extended period on the side lines. Regardless, Fury will touch down in Vegas fresh, rested, relaxed, fit and ready to go to work. He has unfinished business to attend to.

Wilder has the great equaliser

Champion Deontay Wilder was last seen battering Luiz Ortiz into submission inside seven rounds to win another rematch. The fight went as expected, with Ortiz building up a lead on the judges' cards before Wilder got through and landed the knockout blow. Fury can take encouragement from that bout as Ortiz - a man much shorter than himself - was able to dominate Deontay with the jab.

Fury did exactly that first time out and can repeat the feat here. Warnings were also given in the Ortiz bout. Wilder has knockout power in both hands, as shown by his 95% KO average. He can land early or late, when ahead on the scorecards or behind. It's known in boxing circles as the great equaliser. Fury didn't take many shots against Wilder first time but will know now it doesn't take many. If Wilder is given just a glimmer of hope, he'll detonate.

To have any chance of winning this rematch, Fury's defence must be watertight from the first bell to the last punch. He must box and move, using his feet to stay out of the danger zone. If Wilder does tee off, it'll be crucial he grabs hold and smothers the attack with his huge frame, outmuscling the smaller man.

Tyson backed in the betting

The early betting is another fascinating factor in this fight. Which warrior carries the support of the Betfair traders - Fury's boxing skills or Wilder's power? He may be the challenger, but traders take their lead from the first fight and price Fury as hot favourite for the win.



There's no more than 4/6 available on the Sportsbook about the title changing hands. Wilder makes plenty of appeal at 11/10, another draw difficult to ignore at 25/1.

The general feeling in boxing circles is that if Fury wins, it's on points and if Wilder retains it'll come inside the distance. That makes a bet on the method of victory market more attractive. Fury on points can be backed at 11/8, Wilder KO/TKO 13/8.