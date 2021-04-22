Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash: Get your cash on the boxing skills of Felix

Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash

Saturday, 22:00

Live on BT Sport

Battle of the unbeatens

We're back at the home of British boxing, the York Hall in Bethnal Green, this weekend for a Frank Warren show. The card consists of eight bouts with some familiar names included in the line-up, including Callum Johnson and Anthony Yarde.

Top of the bill pairs Denzel Bentley and Felix Cash for the British and Commonwealth middleweight titles. Bentley makes the first defence of the Lonsdale strap he won in his last outing. He'll be eager to add the Commonwealth belt to his achievements while keeping hold of his proud unbeaten record. To achieve that, he must defeat a rising star tipped as the future of the division in the UK.

Bentley brings an 80% KO average

Bentley brings a record of 14 wins and one draw from his previous 15 outings. The exciting 26-year-old Londoner has claimed a dozen victories by stoppage and will hope to impose his strength early in this battle. He carries a stunning 80% knockout average and is ranked third in the United Kingdom behind Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams.

We last saw the Peacock Gym trained fighter in action beating Mark Heffron in the fourth round to win the vacant British title at the BT Sport Studio in Stratford. It was a real coming of age win for Denzel, who made a mockery of what many predicted would be a close contest. That win helped set the record straight for Bentley following a split decision draw against the same fighter two months before.

Despite an unbeaten record and stunning knockout form, backers find Bentley as the underdog to win this bout. He is available at 2.89/5 on the Betfair Exchange to claim victory. Another KO/TKO is 3.55/2, more likely than the points win 3.185/40.

Cash has won his last three by KO

Cash also has a spotless professional record, with his card showing 13-0-0 with nine knockouts. The 28-year-old from Berkshire hasn't put a foot wrong in his career so far but is one place lower in the British rankings than his opponent. That will change if Felix claims victory on Saturday in Bethnal Green.

He may not have a knockout ratio as high as the man starting in the opposite corner, but Cash is certainly no slouch when it comes to punch power. In five rounds, he stopped Jason Welborn to defend the Commonwealth title at the Matchroom Fight Camp in his last start, dropping his man twice before the towel came in. That was Felix's third stoppage win in a row, with each coming inside eight.

Bettors have Cash picked as the most likely winner of this fight, and he's available at 1.558/15 on the Betfair Exchange to bag career win number 14. A points verdict will earn supporters a better price with 2.526/4 trading with the KO/TKO is sure to attract attention at 2.021/1.

Felix to pick his punches

Two fighters on knockout form suggest this bout will turn into a firefight early, but I'm not convinced. The British and Commonwealth titles are at stake here, so there's all to play. But both fighters know the power that comes from the other. That should ensure a tentative start with Bentley and Cash picking their punches and planning to punish any mistakes.

Cash looks to be the more natural boxer of the two, and that will stand him in good stead the longer this one goes. If he can resist the urge to stand and trade with Bentley, he should have enough skills to score an impressive points win.