Demetrius Andrade v Luke Keeler: Stats suggest there's value in the points win on Friday

Demetrius Andrade v Luke Keeler

Friday, 03:00

Live on Sky Sports

Big time boxing returns to our screens this weekend and it's not a moment too soon for followers of the noble art who were forced into a January hibernation. We have had plenty to talk about with the focus on Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II which takes place in Las Vegas this month.

Concentrating on the present, there's a title fight of note to keep us busy in the meantime with Demetrius Andrade v Luke Keeler scheduled for the early hours of Friday morning UK time. The WBO world middleweight title will be on the line for both men while Betfair members have some eye-catching betting markets available, including method of victory.

Can ambitious Irishman Keeler score an upset across the Atlantic? Betfair traders certainly don't think so but 2019 was littered with surprise results. Will this year start the same way?

Andrade's last six have all gone 12 rounds

Andrade is the current holder of the WBO strap, and he puts it on the line against a lively challenger in Keeler. The reason for that is the unbeaten American is desperate to showcase his talents to a wider audience and drive himself towards a unification bout with one of the division's major names, such as Billy Joe Saunders or Chris Eubank Jr. To achieve that, the talented southpaw must dispatch Keeler in impressive fashion, sending out a message of intent to his main rivals.

Demetrius carries a perfect 28-fight record into this contest, having stopped 17 of his previous victims inside the distance, resulting in a near 61% KO average. The 6'1" orthodox won his WBO belt courtesy of a 12-round points decision over African Walter Kautondokwa who was 17-0-0 at the time. The champion won that fight by a wide points margin on all three scorecards. He then marked his first defence with a 12th round KO over Russian Artur Akavov (19-2-0).

Followers of Boo last saw their man extending his winning streak to 28 but the hard-hitting reining champion again called on the scoring judges sat at ringside. He beat Pole Maciej Sulecki (28-1-0) over 12 rounds in June of last year, keeping hold of his prize and unbeaten record thanks to a 13 rounds margin on all three cards. A fighter going places in a hurry.

Keeler unbeaten in eight

Opponent Keeler arrives in America with the weight of expectation very much against him. The betting odds suggest the champion need only turn up to secure the desired result, Luke written off as little more than an opponent there to help boost the record of Andrade and, possibly, even enhance his knockout percentage. Not many pundits or former fighters are picking the Irishman to return to Dublin with the belt in his luggage.

That, of course, will make no difference to Keeler and his team. They are aware of the size of the task ahead of them but are confident in the challenger's ability, know he is here on merit and are well versed on some of the famous upsets we've seen in boxing over the years. The 5'10" orthodox will duck between the ropes with a professional record reading 17 wins against two defeats and one draw. Despite his patchy form, the 32-year-old is unbeaten in eight, a run stretching back to April 2016.

During that purple patch, Luke has won seven times and drawn once, the spare coming against Adam Jones in a four-round contest. That result is best forgotten against a man who had lost 29 of his 41 outings at that stage. Keeler was last seen beating American Luis Arias (18-1-1) over 10 rounds. In what was a scrappy contest, the victor twice sent his man to the canvas, in the opening round and then again in the ninth.

Value on the points win

On form alone this fight should only really go one way. That's the thinking of Betfair traders who offer Andrade as a 1/33 jolly against the 12/1 of Keeler and 33/1 the draw. That is a generous offer on the challenger, but it shouldn't attract too much attention. The Irishman seems in over his head.

A better bet here looks to be in predicting how the American will get the win. The method of victory market offers Andrade at 3/10 to score a 18th career knockout. The stats push us away from that, however. When remembering each of his last six have heard the bell to start the 12th round, a punt on the points win appeals. That's available at 5/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook.