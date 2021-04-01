Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton: Jackal will take his chance and bring the belt back to Belfast

Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton

Saturday, 22:00

Live on Channel 5

Fight worth waiting for

The wait is over as Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton finally meet to decide the WBO super featherweight world title. This bout was initially scheduled for Belfast last summer, then moved to February in London, but promoters had to postpone both dates.

It'll be a case of 'good things come to those who wait' for fight fans when the pair finally share a ring. Caesars Palace in Dubai provides the setting as the Jackal attempts to snatch the title from Semper Fi. Watch live and for free on Channel Five.

Herring enjoys a winning streak

American Herring is the WBO strap's current keeper, having outpointed Japan's Masayuki Ito two years ago to win it. The 35-year-old from Ohio has since made two successful defences, beating Lamont Roach on the scorecards before seeing off Jonathan Oquendo via an eighth-round disqualification on his last appearance back in September.

Semper Fi brings a professional record detailing 22 wins against two defeats. The stats show 10 of his victories to date have come inside the distance, but one of his losses was a stoppage suffered against Denis Shafikov in the final round of 10 approaching five years ago.

The slick southpaw arrives in Dubai on the back of a six-fight winning streak. He is the betting favourite, with the odds suggesting he'll keep hold of his hard-earned title. Herring is available at 1.9420/21 on the Betfair Exchange to win this fight. There's 5.14/1 for the KO/TKO and 2.6213/8 for the points verdict.

Frampton calling on his experience

Frampton has spent a large section of his career competing at the top level of the sport. The Belfast man hopes that experience will stand him in good stead for this latest test. Saturday is a crucial bout in Carl's career as defeat would signal the end of the road.

Frampton has won 28 and lost two of his previous 30 fights with 16 knockouts on his card.

The 5ft 5inch orthodox has never been KO'd himself but was beaten on points by long-term rival Leo Santa Cruz in 2017 and Josh Warrington in 2018. Since losing to the Leeds Warrior, Frampton has won each of his two comeback bouts.

He is a second favourite to make it a hattrick in Dubai with Betfair Exchange users. Frampton is 2.26/5 to win the fight. That quote may encourage backers into the method of victory market where they'll find the KO/TKO at 5.49/2 and points win 2.546/4.

Jackal will work inside

Herring's title is at risk in this fight, but all the pressure is on Frampton. The Belfast man has been waiting a long time for another shot at the time, and it's a fight he must win. He will view Herring as a beatable opponent, however, and he is, but only if Carl is at his best.

The champion's style and size advantage mean Frampton must get inside and work to the body. That's nothing new to the Brit. He's been here before, and we're backing Frampton to take the title back to Belfast.